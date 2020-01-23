Athol Daily News - Athol Police Protocol: January 13-14

Monday January 13th

5:19 p.m. – Caller reports that he broke into unlocked vehicles at night with stolen items on Pinedale Road. Officer found a roadside property.

7:22 am – Party reports that both vehicles have been driven through West Royalston Road. Nothing taken, information collected for the case.

7:26 AM – Caller indicating that the vehicle broke into Pinedale Avenue. The doors were unlocked, only the change was taken out of the vehicle. Information collected in the event.

7:50 am – Caller who says that her car broke into Pinedale Avenue last night. Doors were left unlocked, nothing was taken. Information collected in the event.

8:12 a.m. – Caller reports that a van pool bus vehicle is accelerating while their child gets on Brookside Road.

8:25 a.m. – The party reporting their daughter’s car has broken in, Field Drive. They took prescription sunglasses and NARCAN. Information collected in the event.

8:48 am – Callers report needles on the side of the building, Exchange Street. Restored items.

9:05 am – Officer doing research on Pinedale Avenue. Property restored.

9:48 am – Caller reports that he is the property manager and there is a dumpster on Grove Street on the property. Civil matter between contractor who has done renovation work and now refuses to pay for the dumpster used.

10:01 a.m. – 911 call for a male party with small punches, Canal Street. Assisted AFD.

10:03 am – Caller reports that there is a jacket, sneaker, and knife handle wrapped in a black jacket in the bushes of Crescent Street.

10:13 a.m. – Caller reports that their vehicle broke into Pinedale Avenue last night. No harm, nothing stolen. Doors were left unlocked.

10:27 am – Caller asks for an ambulance for an adult who has just had a seizure on Freedom Street. Woman brought to Athol Hospital.

10:35 am – Enter the lobby to speak to an officer about Harvard Avenue fraud. Online fraud via Facebook with Bitcoin. Incident under investigation.

10:42 – 911 Caller reporting that their car is smoking, South Main Street. She just pulled it into her driveway. Assisted FD.

11:01 AM – Caller indicating that DPW cleared the basement of the sewage system on Ridge Avenue a few days ago.

11:30 a.m. – Main Street car stop. Operator for the illegal operation of a motor vehicle called.

11:44 am – Party in the lobby asking to speak to the policeman about the broken house fence and leave the property on the vehicle, Castle Avenue. The call is related to the most recent breaks in the region.

12:00. – Threats to commit a crime, Main Street.

12:03 – Possibly positive 14, Walnut Street.

12:28 – Enter the station to report suspicious activity, Everett Avenue.

12:35 – Caller asks for help from an officer while the key is handed over to the landlord on Crescent Street. Landlord open to not being present.

13:49 – The OPD asks an official to contact the female party and call the OPD on Crescent Street.

2:00 p.m. – Emergency call for women outside of Main Street.

3:06 p.m. – DCF asks an official to check the whereabouts of a missing woman from Cottage Hill Academy, Intervale Avenue. The policeman checked the address and left the voicemail on the woman’s cell phone. Talked to the subject over the phone. Indicates that she is no longer working in this place and is not sure where this female party would be. Said she would contact APD if she found out about her or her location.

3:11 p.m. – Woman in the lobby for help seeking property, Prospect Street. Officer in the residence. Female party picked up clothes and cat. The keys to the apartment are left with the landlord’s daughter, who lives in the apartment next door.

15:44 – Caller indicating that a red-tailed falcon is injured on Riverbend Street. States seems to have an injured wing. Called the environmental police and they said they had no units in the area. Injured falcon cannot be found.

16:16 – 911 are demanding heavy smoke from the roof and windows of a house on Main Street.

16:37 – Hazard, Everett Avenue. Party was concerned about B & Es in the area. I parked a vehicle in front of this place last night. When the officers arrived, the cellar hatch was opened and the side door was broken. It seems that someone slept inside. Due to the condition of the house and the security of the officials, the officials did not enter. The official has contacted the building inspector and will try to secure him tomorrow.

4:48 pm – The caller who says that his friend needs help getting into his apartment because his brother-in-law is changing the locks on Main Street. Talked to the reporting party and his girlfriend. Both advised to call it a night and go to court.

17:07 – Walk-in wants to speak to a police officer about her daughter being beaten on the bus on her way home from school on Partridgeville Road.

17:17 – The caller wants to speak to the police officer about a male group that needs to be looked after around the clock. She doesn’t work for him and refuses to help Main Street.

6:24 pm – Officer with a suspicious vehicle, Lake Ellis Road.

18:31 – 911 call for a 32 year old man who has overdosed Pinedale Road. Assisted AFD. Male group relocated to Athol Hospital.

18:51 – Party calling an official who prevents the children from gathering at the ATM on Main Street. Parties gone on arrival. Checked exterior.

7:10 p.m. – 911 demands a 60-year-old woman with breathing difficulties, Fish Street. Assisted AFD.

20:57 – Driveway to report that her husband’s car broke into Plantation Street. The female party indicated that her husband’s vehicle was entered, the glove box opened, and items removed. They don’t think anything was taken. Valuable items are still in there. The doors were said to be locked when she went outside at 3:30 or 4:00 p.m., but there was no harm to gain access.

10:04 PM – The reporting party called to alert the police that someone tried to release the handle on their garage door while she was away, Wendell Street. She didn’t want anyone to answer, just to alert the department.

Tuesday January 14th

3:09 p.m. – Caller who says that her car was driven overnight, North Orange Road. Missing $ 1 in change and small plastic bowl.

15:15 – Caller reports that her son’s car broke into North Orange Road last night. Nothing was missing and she just called to inform the police.

4:00 p.m. – Officer spoke to a group who said he found a sweatshirt and face mask on the top of his vehicle this morning, North Orange Road. The officer collected evidence and secured it at the APD. It was described that male groups were in dark clothing and walked around the vehicle with apparent cell phone lamps in their hands when they looked into the vehicles. The rapporteur said he saw attempts to open doors, but no doors were open.

4:12 p.m. – Walk-in wants to speak to an official about messages and images sent to her by an unknown party, Templeton Road. The reporting party was advised to block the number and to clarify with the students whether other people have messages from the same number.

5:58 PM – Walk-in wants a social check for a friend of hers she hasn’t spoken to in a few months, Prospect Street.

5:59 p.m. – Clinical support options asking an official to help an 8-year-old and take him to the emergency room on Main Street. No action required, the crisis has the situation under control.

6:08 PM – The caller indicates that a loose dog is walking around the streets of Riceville and New Sherborn. The party states that it has picked up the medium-sized dog and has it in her apartment on Flat Rock Road. ACO notified.

7:13 PM – The caller wants to speak to an official about the harassment of her neighbor upstairs, Pierce Street. The officer spoke to the reporting party. The official said he would document the incident for judicial purposes and that she had to go to a HARPO.

9:02 p.m. – Caller reports a possible OUI driving through Brookside Road. The officer located the vehicle and contacted the driver. Driver had shown no signs of impairment. Officer advised operators to find a ride. Party could bring her and her friends home without any problems. The vehicle was parked in the parking lot for the night and McDonald’s manager said that it would be fine if the vehicle was left there for the night.

21:12 – The caller stated that a man knocked on her door and then claimed that he had the wrong door, Silver Lake Street. The rapporteur said they hadn’t seen a man leave their porch and had no idea who he was.

10:07 p.m. – Walk-in and callers report a group of children shouting back and forth across Main Street. Walk-in Party said he wasn’t sure if it was going to be physical or not. The caller reports that seven or eight children are shouting and shouting back and forth, and he is unsure whether they will fight or not. Sent back into the house and advised to call it a night.

10:15 p.m. – 911 demands a 40-year-old man, who is very intoxicated, on Main Street.

10:52 PM – The caller reports that several cars have blocked the driveway and he cannot drive to work, Silver Lake Street.