Athol Daily News - Athol Police Protocol: January 11-12

Saturday, January 11th

2:05 a.m. – Anonymous caller reports loud music listening, Main Street. Negative contact.

4:11 am – Caller reports that the apartment above him is loud and wakes him up on Harrington Street. Talked to the affected subject who was informed of a complaint. Recommended to keep it down.

6:25 a.m. – Caller reporting that his unlocked vehicle had been broken into overnight with items taken, Unity Avenue.

8:25 a.m. – Caller reports that his car broke into Chestnut Hill Avenue last night. Vehicle has been unlocked.

8:30 am – Caller, who says that her boyfriend does not let her go to work on Main Street. Parties were outside when the keys were locked in the moving vehicle. The notifying party wanted to go to Gill for work, while the male party wanted to go to Leominster. The official carried the reporting agent to his residence, where a replacement key set was located. The reporting party then went to work with no problems.

9:10 a.m. – Caller states that she believes some items that may have come from a nearby vehicle have been dropped on her front yard on Brattle Street. Retrieved property, trying to contact the property owner.

9:20 am – Party in the lobby with a pill container on her sister’s lawn, Wallingford Avenue. Discard items.

9:49 a.m. – Caller indicates that the rear windows of the Historical Society building on Main Street have broken. Four window panes were observed to be broken. Established contact with key holder.

9:52 a.m. – Caller reports that her car, which was parked on ice overnight, has slid down the driveway and is touching the maintenance car, Hapgood Street. No damage found, residents will park sand / salt as needed.

10:02 AM – Male group indicating that a cable has been hanging on Moore Hill Road for a month. The rapporteur said that Spectrum had looked at the wire and found that it was not theirs. Verizon contacted to check.

10:43 am – A woman in the lobby reports that her car broke into Twichell Street overnight. They only took keys. She only asks that she be called when a key ring is screwed in. Didn’t want to speak to an officer.

10:49 a.m. – Caller requests to speak to a police officer about items she has left in her apartment and wants to know what her legal rights are, Prospect Street. Speaking to both parties, the reporting party will be available tomorrow to retrieve their belongings with a police escort, PD will call first.

10:59 – 911 Caller asks for an ambulance for his brother who fell yesterday and refused medical care but cannot get up today, Everett Avenue.

11:30 AM – Report an automobile accident on South Main Street. A vehicle by Emma Rose Burnett from Erving ended a vehicle from Daniel R. Fontaine from Worcester. Burnett was more than cited for speed. Officer asks Dale for a towing service, they’re on their way.

11:57 – 911 Caller reports a black woman in a dark top shouting at someone the caller could not see, South Main Street. The caller also noticed that there was a stroller that looked abandoned in the area. Checked the area, negative contact.

12:02 p.m. – Caller reports that his wife’s truck has been driven through, Goodale Street. It was parked on Ellis Street and unlocked by his son. The rapporteur party only wanted it to be reported without the official having to respond.

12:21 – Report on a motor vehicle accident, chestnut and main roads. Dale is on the way.

12:30 pm. – While the officer was busy with a previous accident, another accident happened at the intersection, the chestnut tree and the main street. South Main Street’s Michael Joseph Michaud was cited for lack of care in stopping.

12:41 – Caller reports backlog in the basement, Ridge Avenue. DPW notified.

12:58 – Caller reporting a car break-in, Old Keene Road. The rapporteur states that a change is missing, some outdated Pringles chips have been eaten and discarded, and some old cards may have been removed.

13:04 – Enter the station to speak to an official about audio / video laws on Fairview Avenue. Subject spoken to about audio recordings she made from roommate.

13:27 – The caller states that his son had suicidal thoughts, Auburn Place. The indicated agents were possible attempts to overdose. Officer who transported to the Athol Hospital and who raised the issue under section 12.

13:37 – 911 Call for a 45-year-old woman who has a seizure, Orange Street. Ambulance requesting an engine to support the liberation.

15:19 – Male caller who wants to speak to a police officer about footage of a male group trying to break into his vehicle, Old Keene Road.

4:02 p.m. – 911 Call for a woman with shortness of breath and abdominal pain, Pequoig Avenue. Assisted AFD.

16:24 – Motor vehicle stop, Daniel Shays Highway and Patrick Avenue. Quotation about speeding.

16:38 The emergency number indicates that she hears a man screaming from the apartment on Pleasant Street. Diabetic problem became aggressive. Officer asks for an ambulance. AFD transports.

18:42 – The caller states that the father of his ex-girlfriend’s children is threatening him in the Tunnel Street store. Item of threat disappeared upon arrival of the officer. The rapporteur has been informed of the criteria for preventing harassment and should call when the subject shows up in his home.

7:46 PM – Caller claims that their vehicle on Chestnut Hill Avenue was broken into last night. The doors were left unlocked. Nothing was removed from the vehicle. Reporting agents wanted to inform the police and did not want to be recalled.

22:26 – Officer held by men in the main and pleasant streets. States he wants to go to Orange to stay with a friend instead of making things worse. Free transportation to Orange Cumberland Farms.

10:35 PM – An emergency call from a third party who reports the topic has chest pain and difficulty breathing, Shore Drive. The caller is not on site with the patient.

Sunday, January 12th

12:55 p.m. – Caller reports that two male parties in front of their house are loud on the street and their dogs are going crazy in their home, White Pond Road. Male groups that started after the officer’s arrival will be on guard.

1:50 a.m. – 911 call for a female party who is afraid to go home because a male party is on the way in the alley, Main Street and Exchange Street. Officer transports female party to residence.

1:55 – Caller reports an alarm on South Street every 10 minutes. The officer located the vehicle and contacted the owner. The owner wasn’t sure why the alarm sounded, everything was safe. The owner has just disconnected the battery for the night.

1:59 – 911 call for an 87 year old woman with breathing difficulties, Ella Street.

4:10 AM – 911 Call for a 72-year-old woman with difficulty breathing, Pequoig Avenue. Officer assisted AFD with the patient.

15:53 ​​- Caller reports a woman who stole money from the donation jar on the counter on Main Street. The official spoke to the rapporteur, who said that she had seen the issue take the money out of the cancer benefits box. It concluded that approximately $ 15 was taken.

16:52 – Lifeline requesting an ambulance for fall detection, Earl Drive.

17:18 – Caller explained that the abandoned house next door has a back door open, Drury Avenue. House checked and secured.

6:00 PM – DCF called and asked for a social check for two children, Silver Lake Street. Confirms no problems, everything was fine.

21:17 – An anonymous caller stated that a vehicle was parked on the side of the road with the doors open on Main Street. The door was found open with no one around. Registered owner not from Athol. Nothing looked out of place and the vehicle was not occupied. The door was locked and secured when it was closed.

21:35 – Officer with two vehicles, Silver Lake Beach. Sent parties along the way.

10:23 pm – Several garbage bags on the side of the road at the intersection, in Chestnut and Hapgood streets.

23:53 – Main Street car stop. The vehicle has stopped catching a Pokémon. It is recommended not to stop in the middle of the street.