Athol Daily News – Athol Police Newspaper December 17-19

Tuesday December 17

3:41 p.m. – A party reported that it had an accident earlier, Templeton Road. A group of women left the station before speaking to an officer.

6:55 p.m. – Caller indicating that there is a vehicle on the side of the road with a plow on it, South Athol Road. The party does not know if it is blocked or not. The vehicle is parked somewhere after the factory in the direction of the city. Checked the area, unable to locate.

10:04 p.m. – Caller reporting a disturbance, avenue Pequoig. Spoke with the reporter who said it was a verbal argument about lack of sleep. Before the officers arrived, the men's group took off for the night to cool off. No other problems.

11:12 p.m. – Appellant declaring that he has just been attacked by four men with guns and is bleeding, Union Street. After further investigation by the police, the party hurt itself by cutting their wrists. He fled from the officers and the paramedics. The party was found soon after and was transported to the Athol hospital and placed under a section 12.

Wednesday December 18

12:20 am – Officer with a motor vehicle for the disabled, Ridge Avenue. The officer helped push the vehicle out of the snow bank.

6:23 am – Two vehicles stopped due to obstruction of operations, Main and Canal streets. The two operators correctly removed the snow from the windows.

7:42 am – Caller to 911 reporting that her car is off road and in a stream, South Athol Road. No injuries reported. The subject left the left side of the road due to poor road conditions. The vehicle suffered heavy damage to the front.

8:44 am – The appellant reports that she found footprints in her yard and that she is not sure if they are human or animal, Leonard Street. It appears to be animal footprints, additional patrols should be carried out overnight.

9:27 am – Vehicle pushed out of the snow bank, Petersham Road.

9:28 am – The officer observed a subject asking people to walk along the street for money on Main Street.

10:29 am – Appellant requesting an ambulance for a fallen and unconscious male party, Main Street. Recalled to inform that the male group has stopped breathing and is currently performing CPR.

12:27 p.m. – The 911 caller requests an ambulance for an unknown doctor in the nurse's office on Main Street. The caller is a third party and has no information.

1:26 p.m. – Caller reporting a possible child predator, Allen Street. Message left with Norfolk County Agricultural High School.

3:29 p.m. – Appellant requesting an ambulance for a group of 50 year old men who is not acting properly, South Main Street. AFD assisted.

4:28 p.m. – Framingham PD calls to ask an agent to check a residence for a party, Euclid Street. The party was located at the address, the dispatch informed Framingham PD that the party was no longer missing.

4:41 p.m. – Women's party in the lobby looking to speak to an officer about a threatening men's party, Prospect Street. Data options.

5:15 p.m. – Appellant seeking to speak to an officer to collect his belongings, Harrington Street. The officers stayed with a group of men while personal belongings were collected from the residence. No exits.

7:58 p.m. – Appellant reported that there was a group of sleeping men on the porch of his house and that she thought he was in a state of repair ; intoxicated, Prospect Street. The male group was voluntarily transported to the Athol hospital.

8:21 p.m. – Appellant asking an officer to help him regain possession of Chestnut Hill Avenue. Civil issue. Same resolution with officer on site. Car taken back in possession that can be towed.

8:31 p.m. – 911 calls a woman who is trying to knock on the reporter 's door and thinks she is drunk on Estabrook Street. Officer carrying a female group involved.

8:56 p.m. – The Appellant testified that her son was exploring in an abandoned building and came home with tools, Humphrey Place. She is looking to speak to an agent regarding the return of the stolen items.

Thursday December 19

12:46 am – Citation issued for speeding, Silver Lake Street.

4:52 a.m. – Call 911 for an 85-year-old woman with breathing problems, Robert Drive. Low oxygen. AFD has processed the appeal.

8:40 am – A group of men declaring that his daughter took his vehicle without authorization, avenue Pequoig. Be on the lookout sent through the database regarding the involved women's party and the vehicle.

10:06 am – Calling 911 asking for an ambulance for an 80 year old who is not feeling well and has a lot, South Main Street. The woman left before the ambulance arrived.

10:18 am – Officer following up with a woman who left before the ambulance arrived on Winter Street. Officer requesting FD. Refusal of the patient, she will follow up with her doctor.

11:17 am – Calling 911 looking for a social assistance check for a friend who does not come to the door, Lyons Hill Road. Party located in the room by the window. The officer made a forced entry through the front door after the subject was observed on the ground. Women's evening fell at 8 p.m. yesterday evening. and has been declining ever since. She is aware and alert. PD asking for an ambulance.

12:02 p.m. – Woman trying to speak to an agent about an owner's problem on Main Street.

1:10 p.m. – A male party reporting that a woman is driving all the way, Templeton Road. The agent contacted her at her home.

2:41 p.m. – Erratic driver in and out of tracks, South Main Street. Passed on Orange PD.

2:53 p.m. – Male party wants police to keep an eye on their vehicle, Ridge Road. He said he sold his vehicle to a friend and the check bounced.

4:38 p.m. – A 911 caller stated that a group of men were seated in a gray vehicle for more than half an hour, Hillcrest Road.

4:59 p.m. – The Appellant would like to have a wellness check done on a male group who had heating problems, Mountainview Road. The officer spoke with a male group. It has electricity and can connect radiators to stay warm. Services for seniors advised.

6:31 p.m. – 911 calls a 68-year-old woman who may have an attack, Hillside Terrace. AFD assisted.

7:38 p.m. – Meet to speak to an agent about someone using their credit card, Sanders Street. The reporter and the victim collect more information and documents.

7:54 pm – Women's party in the lobby seeking to speak with an officer about visiting issues, Kennebunk Street.