Loading...

Friday December 13

3:12 p.m. – Male party in the lobby claiming that he works for DCF and that he is threatened by parents involved in a case he was on, avenue Pinedale. On the way to the Athol hospital.

3:26 p.m. – Ambulance requested for a 6-year-old child who passed out on the bus, rue Fletcher. AFD assisted.

5:47 p.m. – 911 is calling a male party that has entered her garage and she doesn't know who the person is, Euclid Street. The officers searched the garage. No signs of break-in, no one inside.

6:13 p.m. – The appellant would like to speak to an agent about the blocking of her vehicle by her neighbors and they refuse to move the vehicle, rue Laurel. Neighbor conflict, the vehicle was moved and advised to call it overnight.

6:16 p.m. – 911 appellant declaring that his son is out of control, Prospect Street. The men's group left and headed for Hapgood Street. Verbal argument.

6:17 p.m. – 911 for the activation of the fire alarm due to a broken pipe, Main Street.

19:00. – The appellant asks the officers for a group of men who claim that he is drunk on Main Street. One man said he was "beaten up" behind Cumberland Farms because he owed someone money. Face injuries. The officer asked for an ambulance. The male group was poisoned and transported to the hospital.

8:13 p.m. – A home health assistant asked for a wellness checkup for a female party, School Street. Access to the apartment, not to the house.

11:17 p.m. – 911 call from a woman looking to find her brother in Alaska, Estabrook Street. The party has declared no emergencies. Negative contact.

Saturday December 14

12:17 am – 911 calls an unwanted woman harassing the caller outside her residence, South Athol Road. The female took off in a white sedan. Unable to locate. Advised on judicial options.

1 h 58 – 911 for an active break and enter in the basement window, avenue Intervale. A man and a woman took off in an unknown vehicle and in an unknown direction. Officers checked the area, negative contact. Incident under investigation.

5:14 am – AFD Engine 4 on the way to the ceiling collapse on Main Street. The building inspector was contacted for a water problem. Health Council on stage.

Sunday December 15

1:53 am – The 911 caller states that there was noise outside and perhaps a group of men refusing to leave Main Street. Two male parties had a minor physical altercation, no injuries to either party. Spoke with the two and neither wanted to explore the matter further.

4:36 am – A 911 caller stated that she had just been discharged from the hospital and did not know how to get home on Main Street. The agent brought a woman home.

4:51 am – Call 911 for a mental health call, Lake Street. Transported.

7:28 am – Call 911 for medical emergency, Templeton Road.

9:51 a.m. – 911 calling for elevator assistance, Hapgood Street. AFD assisted.

11:48 am – An appellant reports that she has heard blasting noises for an hour, Cummings Road. Found an individual shooting target in a secure location on private property.

4:35 pm – An appellant seeks to speak to an officer about her ex-boyfriend who removed his car battery from his car on Riverbend Street.

5:06 p.m. – The appellant states that she has a lifetime ban on a male party and entered the store on Freedom Street tonight. There is no 209A in the APD system, on BOP or with Montague PD. The woman was advised to go to court to locate the restraining order.

6:34 p.m. – A group of men reported that his friend jumped into his car and cut his tires, Crescent Street.

6:36 pm – Reception of reports of dazzling ice in the area, South Main Street. The officer approached an operator who stated that he had almost left the road where the water turned to ice. I checked the area and found that the conditions were getting dangerous. MY DOT contacted.

6:38 p.m. – Several calls for a traffic light pole, Main Street and Pleasant Street. A light pole found on the pavement detached from the base. Pole was withdrawn from circulation and DPW informed him.

6:43 p.m. – The appellant states that a large tree fell on his house and truck, West Royalston Road. No thread involved. AFD assisted. Request for building inspection.

6:59 p.m. – Caller reporting a tree on the road, New Athol Road. Removal of a small branch from the roadway.

7:39 p.m. – The appellant states that her stove was on fire about 30 minutes ago on Wellington Street. She was able to turn it off. She is worried because her fire alarm did not go off and it was replaced with a light bulb.

9:26 p.m. – Caller believes his purse and other items were taken from his car today, Gibson Drive. The officer spoke with the reporter and gathered information for the report.

11:20 p.m. – Athol hospital emergency asking an officer to drive an ED patient to a city residence on Main Street. No transport for the moment, the male subject was not unloaded at this stage.

11:47 p.m. – Caller reporting loud music from a nearby apartment, Hapgood Street.

Monday December 16

5:40 am – Agent transporting a citizen to a residence, Main Street

7:22 am – High school reporting suspicious vehicle behind school on Main Street. Checked area, disappeared on arrival.

9:58 am – Criminal summons issued for having operated after suspension, rue Tunnel. Motor vehicle removed by the owner.

10:14 am – Walk-in stating that he is being harassed at work and wants a prevention order, rue Wellington. Advised on judicial options.

10:46 am – A 911 caller reports that his friend believes he has a heart attack and is in his vehicle, West Royalston Road. The appellant is not at the scene. AFD assisted.

1:14 p.m. – Walk-in to speak to an agent about a sold car, Ridge Road. Spoken at the party, informed of options.

Tuesday December 17

8:42 a.m. – A 911 caller said he heard his neighbor's fire alarm go off on Kennebunk Street. Came in with AFD, determined as a faulty detector.

8:45 am – Complaint regarding a motor vehicle, School Street. The vehicle was then removed.

8:50 a.m. – Calling 911 to report a 76 year old man not responding, Lyons Hill Road. The appellant does not want to do CPR because the male group is cold. The medical examiner contacted and refused the file. Funeral home on stage.

11:00 am – The caller points to needles on the ground in Market Basket Square, Tower Road. The officer removed two needles from the parking lot.

12:24 p.m. – Calling 911 calling the police and an ambulance because his mother tried to hit him and he is suffering from anxiety, Sanders Street. Verbal argument. Women's party placed under section 12 for statements and actions. Transported by AFD.

13:00. – A semi-trailer truck stuck on the road, Main and School streets. DPW was already aware and had cleared the road. Tractor semi-trailer sent on the road by its own means.

1:33 p.m. – An officer reporting an accident has just occurred in front of him on Main Street. A vehicle owned and operated by Mark William Christ of Athol exited a parking lot and struck a vehicle belonging to Sarabeth Welch of Greenfield and operated by Benjamin J. Priestley of Athol who was traveling east on Main Street.

1:45 p.m. – A 911 caller reports that his dog has bitten him in the face and that he is bleeding, White Pond Road.

2:04 p.m. – Appellant reporting that several parties outside of Cumberland Farms have caused unrest, Main Street. Three subjects sent along the way.

2:58 p.m. – The appellant requests a recall regarding the sanders that clear snow from her yard, Walnut Street.