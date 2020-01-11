Athol Daily News - Athol Police Log January 6th

Loading...

Monday, January 6th

12:35 p.m. – Caller reports that her doorbell has been stolen and she knows who stole it as she is still within WiFi range, Laurel Street. It has been reported that someone ripped their ring video doorbell off their door after installing it today. She feels that because of an ongoing feud it could have been the upstairs neighbors, but she has no evidence that they are involved. She will call APD if she has new information about the theft.

7:31 a.m. – Car accident on Main Street. A School Street Jamie Lynn Tamasunas vehicle ended a Vegetation Control Service Inc. vehicle requesting Dale for AAA towing service.

7:44 a.m. – 911 call for a 29 year old man, Laurel Street. AFD asks OFD for mutual support. CPAC and crime scene contacted and on the go. I am on site and I have the body. Examines.

8:01 AM – 911 callers report that she hit a deer with her car, Silver Lake Street and West Royalston Road. The deer jumped into the lane and hit the right front fender. Animal died. Minor vehicle damage.

8:02 am – OPD applies for social assistance for a 17-year-old man, Wilson Avenue. Officer advised to check the school system. Advising concerns.

9:07 am – The 31-year-old woman has fallen and suffers from pain on the left side and in the streets Lumber and Freedom.

9:26 am – Enter the station to speak to an officer about a neighbor’s complaint on Laurel Street. The rapporteur is currently having problems with the neighbor and has been informed that the police were in their apartment last night. The rapporteur had spoken to the neighbor earlier in the day and wanted to make sure the police involvement did not involve her.

10:30 a.m. – The officer returned ownership of ARMS on Pleasant Street. The laptop and musical instrument returned.

12:19 – Officer investigates suspicious activity on Main Street. Party denies going to the door.

13:06 – Officer supports the tractor unit with the delivery as the entire road back to the loading dock in Crescent Street is required.

15:37 – Caller indicating that a white Honda Civic is parked near his home and is suspected of being at Partridgeville Road. No problems, the vehicle was waiting for the school bus.

3:45 p.m. – Caller indicating that there is a man in front of her home who she believes has not been ordered to blame from home, Partridgeville Road. The men’s party is across the street and talking to his girlfriend and not on the property. Not contrary to the order, no problems.

16:47 – Complaints about a male party asking people outside Main Street for money. Registration company is only a passerby, was not asked for money. The staff said they would call back if he had problems and wanted him removed.

17:06 – South Main Street car stop. Owner / operator license has expired. He knew it had expired but didn’t know he couldn’t go with it. The mother and sister of the party picked him up.

5:35 pm – Caller who says three men are arguing, Crescent and Brattle streets. Parties build a deck, no problems.

6:16 p.m. – Caller reports icy roads, Chase Road. DPW has indicated normal icing of the areas.

18:49 – car accident, Doe Valley and Woodlawn streets. The vehicle slid off the road onto a tree because the road was icy., No personal injury. DPW provides information about the road conditions. Dale has the vehicle.

20:06 – Car accident on Main Street. The male party misjudged the light pole in the parking lot and shut down the vehicle on the side.

8:30 p.m. – Caller wishing to speak to a police officer about the transfer of property to a male party, Pinedale Avenue.