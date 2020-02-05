Athol Daily News – Athol Police Log: January 31

Published: 2/4/2020 8:55:20 PM

Friday January 31

1:12 am – Caller with multiple male parties tried to access his home at different doors, Chestnut Hill Avenue. Male parties hide outside of his vehicles. There were no signs that anyone was there. No traces in the frozen grass and the story kept changing.

1:22 am – Caller reports suicidal men’s party and she is afraid of his arrival home from work, South Street. Officers spoke to the male subject and he voluntarily went to the Athol Hospital.

9:50 am – Caller reported that her neighbor almost hit her with his car, South Street. Party has cameras and stated that slip tracks are coming from the driveway.

10:14 am – Officer secured two needles on the side of the municipal parking garage, Exchange Street.

11:08 am – Officers on the road to serve paperwork, Newton Street. Courtney A. Linstad, 30, from Newton Street, was arrested on charges of a standard order and a court order.

11:59 am – Meals on Wheels requesting a welfare check, Conant Road. Checked the property and out of buildings, negative contact with female party.

12:19 pm – 911 caller requesting an ambulance for a 60-year-old man who has a seizure in a vehicle, Brookside Road.

1:19 pm – Active caller call signup, Exchange Street. Possible firearm, involved bartender party. James A. Poudrier, 34, of Crescent Street, was arrested on charges of disrupting peace, disorderly conduct, mistreatment and battery on a disabled person and mistreatment with a dangerous weapon (shod foot).

03:00. – 911 caller reporting a male party stumbling on the side of the road, Pinedale Avenue and Pinedale Road. Officer gave courtesy transportation to Memory Lane in Orange.

5:44 PM – Caller reports that someone has named her 12-year-old cell phone Sanders Street. When they try to call back, this is a false phone number. Bedford PD calling to advise the ‘spoof’ number is from a woman in their town and a young teenager Facetimed and flashed what looked like a gun. Talked to the reporting party and received information to call Bedford PD.

6:08 pm – Pickup and trailer with an SUV pulled on the trailer with no lights on through the corner, unsafe location, Main Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue. Stopped by with lights.

7:17 pm – Officer saw multiple fireworks going off in the area, Daniel Shays Highway and Coolidge Parkway. Located at the start of Gage Road / Coolidge Parkway. Fireworks stopped on arrival.

8:13 pm – Report of a car accident, Market Drive. A vehicle owned and operated by Kayla Lauretta Halfrey from Gardner is supported by a vehicle owned and operated by Jane E. Scanlan on North Orange Road. Minor damage to motor vehicles and drivers exchanged information.

8:14 pm – Caller reports male party urinating on the road, Harvard Avenue. Turned out to be intoxicated. Older white man with a ponytail. Controlled area, disappeared on arrival.

8:43 p.m. – Officer flagged and informed about a motor vehicle parked for several hours under the garage with the lights on and off, Exchange Street. Operator was fine and later picked up by a friend.

9:16 p.m. – Female party called and stated that her 15-year-old son is getting out of hand and throwing away his room, Summer Street.

9:34 p.m. – Caller stated that there is a whimsical operator with New Hampshire plates that stepped out of exit 18 and is now at the Mobil gas station, Templeton Road. Lost on arrival.

11:27 PM – Officers assisted Nashua, N.H. PD, School Street.

23:43 o’clock – 911 call for a capricious driver who followed male party to parking lot, Brookside Road. Reporting party wanted a blue Dodge SUV to drive a men’s party on the roof of the vehicle and go 30 km / h through the parking lot. The reporting party is now calling from home and a whimsical vehicle has driven away.