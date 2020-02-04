Athol Daily News – Athol Police Log: January 30

Published: 2/3/2020 9:19:56 PM

Thursday, January 30

3:25 am – Reporting party is calling from the city to inform that her ex-boyfriend is not allowed to remove her vehicle from her friend’s home who is keeping the vehicle until the reporting party returns, Riverbend Street. Shipment is advised if he indicates to a friend or reporting party that he is going to take the vehicle and then calls back for police assistance.

3:36 am – 911 call for a 77-year-old woman with chest pain, Main Street. Assisted FD, subject transported to Athol Hospital.

7:18 am – Report of a car accident, Summer Street. No injuries, airbag or liquids. Alexander Roy Downing of Partridgeville Road received a quote for failing to use care support and junior operator license passenger limitation.

8:55 am – 911 call for a 69-year-old non-breathing woman, Daniel Shays Highway. Resuscitation is performed by staff.

9:36 am – Caller reports that a white van is being served by an older woman sitting by the lights and it looks like she is taking a nap in the main and alternating streets. Reporting party stated that it is a white van with ladder racks at the top and started moving and headed for Cumberland Farms. Area checked, negative contact.

11:41 am – Walk-in to request police assistance to check property, Everett Avenue. Officer checked ownership to make sure nobody was inside.

14:00 – Caller cries and says the party threatens her, High Knob Road. Male party states that he collected things to leave and the female party threw out his bag. Both deny everything that is physical and claim that it was a continuation of a rather verbal dispute. Male party left for the library on foot until his friend was out of work.

2.25 pm – Caller reports a hit and run, South Main Street. When locating and speaking with the operator, he was quoted because he had not been careful when reversing.

3:02 – Caller reports a potentially drunk male party ordering food at the drive-up window, Market Drive. Party was gone on arrival.

5:26 pm – 911 transfer of state for an irregular driver, Templeton Road. The reporting party states that the vehicle has just left exit 18 and is on its way to the city. The officer led the driver along the road assessments and she did not appear to be affected. Driver stated that she was tired and her friend drove the vehicle home.

6.37 pm – Caller stated that there are two street lamps on her way, High Street. National Grid contacted.

6.42 pm – Caller reporting her and her mother’s vehicles was hit by objects thrown from the other side of the street, South Royalston Road. Both vehicles have dents in them, but the reporting party did not want them reported. She stated that her father is repairing vehicles, so she wasn’t worried. Youngsters found throwing the snowballs. Inform parents of the situation.

7:00 pm. – Caller only reports a suicidal 14-year-old male home, Chestnut Street. Officer spoke to juveniles who stated that he did not make suicidal statements and was fine. Officer spoke with mother who was on his way home and his sister who was present. Everything seemed to be fine.

7.05 p.m. – Calling the reporting party regarding an inappropriate post on Facebook, Exchange Street. Officer spoke with a sergeant who had received information that the male party concerned lives in Greenfield. Officer spoke with Greenfield Detective who was aware of the situation and is currently investigating the case. Investigator was not sure if the party still lives in their city, but would update the officer after checking the specified RMV address.