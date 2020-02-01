Athol Daily News – Athol Police Log: January 28

Tuesday, January 28

5:50 am – Stop of motor vehicles, main and island streets. Quote issued for violation of the pedestrian crossing.

7:38 am – Caller reports that a suspicious vehicle is parked in front of an old factory, Canal Street. The vehicle in question had disappeared on arrival.

8:18 am – 911 caller requesting a welfare check from her friend’s mother, who she thinks is in a household situation, Auburn Place. Reporting party was unable to provide much information because she is in department 12 in the hospital in Arlington. Officer stated that she is safe and healthy. No problems.

9:04 am – Party marked officer with regard to the ongoing problems he has with a roommate, Pleasant Street. Reporting party wants to move soon. Talked to CSO for coping mechanisms.

10:29 am – 911 call for a male party that accidentally left his pain plaster and before applying another one, Gibson Drive.

10:48 am – 911 caller reporting a motor vehicle accident, Main Street. A vehicle driven by Lisa Flaxington of Orange hit a second vehicle driven by Gregory Barilone of Orange who made mirror-to-mirror contact.

10:56 am – Catholic charities asking for a welfare check at a women’s party, Wellington Street. The party called, no answer. Women’s party inside, no problems.

12:05 pm – 911 caller asking for an ambulance for her 27-year-old friend who has some sort of seizure and surrender, Barrett Avenue. Transmission tried to get her to party, but she didn’t succeed.

2.12 pm – 911 for an elevator assistant, School Street. Party doesn’t hurt.

2.19 pm – Walk-in request with an officer to report fraud, White Pond Road. His call related to an ‘anti-spyware’ software that she had probably bought in 2013. Although she never provided personal information, two recordings came from her account for the exact number that he had requested.

3.10 pm – 911 caller reporting a men’s party walking in the middle of the road, Templeton Road. Officer spoke with the party. Male party trying to carry two water jugs, milk and two boxes of grain. Free transportation home.

3.40 pm – Caller who wants to talk to an officer about his missing radio, Main Street. Talked to a man’s party. Officer advised that he was in the same apartment for a report from the same missing radio about a month ago. Currently unknown whether the radio had ever returned. Reporting party stated that his apartment was locked the entire time he was away today. No signs of forced entry and nothing else was missing. Value is around $ 40-50 because it is a replica.

3.55 pm – Caller who wants to talk to an officer about multiple cars passing her child’s Van Pool bus while the lights are flashing, Brookside Road. The reporting party has previously called about the same problem.

4.15 pm – Caller who wants to talk to an officer about entering her driveway, South Atholl Road. Talked to a female party who has a problem with vehicles that almost hit her when she enters the driveway.

4.23 pm – Text / call via landline came in stating an 18-year-old smoking marijuana and cigarette, Prospect Street. Voice recording also said that someone is attacking their Nana. Officer spoke with the female who called back. Officers spoke to mother and 18-year-old in the house. Talked to the grandmother and 15-year-old over the phone.

4.44 pm – Motor vehicle stop, Cottage Street. Vehicle almost hit cruiser on the sharp corner on Hapgood. Motor vehicle was stopped and officer spoke with the driver. He had a passenger who fell outside of his license restrictions. The passenger decided to walk instead of asking for a ride. Verbal warning for driver and passenger for no safety belts.

4.46 pm – Women’s party is excluded from her home, Wellington Street. Fire brigade stated that they no longer do house lockouts. Two locksmiths were given to her.

5:01 pm – Walk to the station looking for an officer, Union Street. Subject of the social services office that asks for advice on how to deal with the problem of child custody. Officer advised the appropriate authorities to contact with concerns.

5:11 pm – Caller who was looking to talk to an officer about a hit and drive her vehicle was involved with Clark Street on December 10. The party was advised to call her insurance company if she wants to make a claim and that a report with APD has been registered if necessary.

5:21 PM – Male party reports that there is a type of weed pipe in the house that he wants an officer to look at, New Sherborn Road. Officer spoke with the party that was advised to throw it away.

5:50 p.m. – Party in the lobby looking for an officer on text messages he has received with his son, Union Street. Texts were an obvious deception and demanded $ 7,000 for son – no name, image or identifying information given and no location for the drop-off. Agent called the number and left a message.

6:29 pm – 911 caller requesting an ambulance for the 74-year-old woman who is short of breath and has chest pains, Farnsworth Avenue.

6.47 pm – Men’s party in the lobby that says his friend hit and scratched him, Cottage Street. Simple attack and battery occurred before the reporting party entered, possibly black eye. Reporting party was advised to go to court if he wants to file a complaint and pursue an HPO.

8:51 p.m. – 911 caller stated that he is drunk and painful, Main Street. Officer requesting the fire department. Male party requesting voluntary transportation to Athol Hospital to talk to someone.

11:00 a.m. – 911 caller reporting suspicious person, Daniel Shays Highway. No one found in the area.