Athol Daily News – Athol Police Log: February 1-2

Saturday 1 February

12:47 pm – Life Alert for the 72-year-old man with ankle pain after fall, Morton Meadows.

01:00 – 911 call for a verbal threat that started with the neighbor who was curious and then threatened the girlfriend of the reporting party while she was calming outside her apartment, Main Street. Officer spoke with all involved and confirmed heated verbal argument between boyfriend and girlfriend. Talked to party about complaint about noise.

2:12 am – Caller with a vehicle drove past her house three times in a row and the last time threw out a water bottle that hit her friend’s parked vehicle, Chestnut Street.

8:21 am – Walk in with the request to speak to an officer about the neighbor who is loud at night, Central Street.

9:41 am – Report of a motor vehicle accident, Partridgeville Road. Party turned out to be disoriented. Then transported by FD to Athol Hospital.

12:04 pm – 911 call for a medical emergency, New Athol Road. Manager calls from Hannaford to report a woman in a moving car that is unconscious. Party is in her 30s. While he was talking to the reporting party, a topic came around and he asked if she had diabetes and she agreed with him.

12:37 pm – Officer has been notified that someone in the area is requesting solar energy, West Royalston Road. Party does have a permit and comes to give a copy to PD.

3.55 pm – Report of a woman walking around, presumably intoxicated, Ridge Avenue. Came into the house of her party unannounced and believed the dog scared her. Officer controlled area, party was gone on arrival.

4.04 pm – Caller declares that the person in the vehicle next to her enters and unconscious and continues to nod her head, New Athol Road. She is currently on the phone. Reporting party declares that the vehicle has started.

4.16 pm – Woman in the lobby reports that she was beaten in the library earlier and wants to talk about it with an officer, Main Street.

4.45 pm – Walk-in seeking help, Union Street. He fought verbally with his girlfriend. She left with his telephone. Looking for help to get it back.

4.57 pm – Female calling with regard to a tenant she has currently being evicted, Walnut Street. She has problems with him. Reporting party states that there was a disturbance in the past between him and his wife’s family. While on the phone with the reporting party, the woman was heard screaming in the background. Officers sent. Civil issue related to housing. Male party advised to look for legal options.

4.57 pm – A male party that insisted to report his mother was drunk and then kicked him to Wellington Street. Someone wants to talk to her. No signs of intoxication, quarrel between mother and son. No further issues. Recommended to call with other problems.

5:10 pm – Caller who says two men and a woman are hanging around in the parking lot and going to people’s cars, Freedom Street. Negative contact.

5:11 pm – Caller who wants to talk to an officer about the subject that harasses her, Walnut Street. Officer spoke with the reporting party and advised that the issue was civil and should be addressed with the housing court.

5:38 a.m. – 911 call from a 49-year-old woman who thinks she’s going to be attacked, Sanders Street. During the interview, she stated that she believed it was more to do with fear. Refusal of the patient.

6.35 pm – Caller says his ex-wife broke into his house around noon today, Adams Drive. The locks were replaced a week ago and are concerned that the house is still unsecured. Officer declares all doors secured.

7:27 pm – Officer on the road with a motor vehicle at a garbage dump, Lake Ellis Road. Party is on its way.

8:04 pm – Caller 911 indicating that his sister is not at home and has to go to the hospital for a mental evaluation, Exchange Street. Transporting volunteer and reporter to Athol Hospital.

9:12 p.m. – Caller declares large object in the roadway that causes a traffic hazard, Templeton Road. Unable to locate.

10 pm – Officer out with two male parties, Crescent Street.

11:02 pm – Athol Hospital asks for transportation home for women raised there, Exchange Street.

11:56 PM – 911 caller stating her address and phone number got out on a chat platform, Millers River Drive. She was advised that there would be extra patrols in her area and to deactivate her account.

Sunday, February 2

3:19 am – Walk-in report that his son did not come home and it is not like him not to return after work, Brattle Street. Talked to a reporting party who stated that his son did not return home after work and did not answer the phone. Reporting party did not want to enter him as missing unless he did not return in the morning.

4.59 pm – 911 hangup and no answer to the call back, Ridge Avenue. Officer reports a running runner. Verbal disagreement that became an argument. Homes split up for the night.

6.07 pm – Caller reports suspicious person following her to her vehicle and trying to ask questions, Main Street. Party was gone on arrival.

6.35 p.m. – Party requesting assistance with laundry collection, Main Street.

7:13 PM – Baystate ER requesting APD is trying to contact a relative of a trauma patient who has arrived at their ER, Riverbend Street. No answer.

7:31 PM – Motor vehicle stop, Bragg Street. Quote issued.

7:45 pm – Caller reports an irregular operator that is almost touching the guard rail, South Main Street. Officer has placed motor vehicle on Ocean State parking lot, with the registered owner jumping into a neighboring vehicle. No signs of attack.

8:21 PM – Caller 911 reports fireworks in the area, Chestnut Hill Avenue. Unable to locate.

8:51 pm – Motor vehicle stop, Lenox Street. Jacob R. LaPointe, 22, from Sanders Street was arrested on charges of turning the headlight off and driving a motor vehicle with suspended license.

9:08 p.m. – Caller reports an unwanted person in her apartment who refuses to leave, Main Street.

9:54 PM – Caller said he was almost hit by a vehicle and an unknown woman got out and hit him in the face and was pushed to the ground after he yelled at the vehicle to slow down, Walnut Street. Male party asking for medical assistance.

10:07 am – Caller reports loud banging from a neighboring apartment, Crescent Street.