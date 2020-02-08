Athol Daily News – Athol Police Log: 5 February

Published: 2/7/2020 9:34:57 PM

Modified: 2/2/2020 9:34:44 PM

Wednesday, February 5

12:37 pm – Motor vehicle versus deer, South Athol Road and Riverview Avenue.

8:55 am – 911 caller asking for help from a 40-year-old female client who makes suicide statements and gets out of hand, Petersham Road.

10:25 am – 911 caller reporting a suspicious person and vehicle, Arthur Avenue. The officer made contact and spoke to the male operator who stated that he was waiting for someone. Declares that he has not been there for more than an hour. Advised on complaint.

12 noon – 911 caller asking for an ambulance for an 80-year-old who has fallen and has pain in the right shoulder and has a nosebleed, New Athol Road.

1:44 pm – Party in the lobby asking to speak to an officer about young people hanging around the church, School Street.

1:58 pm – Caller declaring that her neighbor is playing his music and has run all sorts of garden equipment, South Street. All quiet on arrival. Subject informed of complaint.

2.27 pm – Party in the lobby asking an officer to report a scam, Exchange Street. Facebook scam where the reporting party buys gift cards and sends the scratched codes on cards to the scammer.

3.20 pm – Woman wants to talk to an officer about having a vehicle removed from her driveway, Arthur Avenue.

3.32 pm – 911 caller reporting a motor vehicle accident, South Main Street.

15:49 – Male party who wants to talk to an officer about his sister being harassed, Crescent Street. Recommended from HARPO.

4.53 pm – Manager who wants to talk to an officer about an attempted shoplifting, South Main Street.

4.57 pm – 911 caller reporting a motor vehicle accident, Main Street.

5:29 pm – 911 caller who wants to talk to an officer about his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend and his belongings, Ridge Avenue.

7:09 PM – Caller stated that since Monday afternoon, Cottage Street, she has not seen or heard from her cousin. Officer requested a call to Athol Hospital to confirm that she is not there. Ready soon. Officer applying for FD.

9:17 p.m. – Caller reports a suspect, Main Street. Officer en route to residence with male party. Men’s party has concierge for the night.