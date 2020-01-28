Athol Daily News - Athol Police Log, 21-22 January

Tuesday January 21

15:17 – Officer who is doing the follow-up on Main Street. Continuation from the day shift. Talked to the party’s father. He will call her and check the well-being.

16:12 – Social welfare control at a party in an uninhabitable apartment on Main Street. Verified residence, nobody lives in the house.

4:19 pm – Motorway stop, Daniel Shays Highway and Coolidge Parkway. Quoted for speed output.

5:52 PM – The emergency caller reports that he needs an ambulance, Main Street. Door locked, unable to get there. Entry to the house, assisted AFD.

18:55 – Male party claiming his wheelchair has died on Main Street. The male party was returned to his residence.

7:20 p.m. – Caller States male party that was abused by all locations was only in the building, Main Street. When asked, he went in an unknown direction or when he got into a vehicle. The paperwork is not updated and the reporting party had no direction of travel.

19:24 – The caller states that the landlord has turned off her electricity and she has no heating, Main Street. Power problems in the house, the landlord would repair the fuse.

20:04 – 911 Call for a 74-year-old woman who has died, Marble Street. Assisted ambulance.

10:15 p.m. – Callers report that a female party expressed suicidal thoughts on a Facebook page on Main Street. The female party was not in the father’s apartment. Shipping contacted Fitchburg PD, they were already aware. They went to the residence where the female party lives.

10:29 PM – 79-year-old woman with changed mental status activates medical alert, Main Street. Assisted AFD.

Wednesday January 22nd

4:42 am – Party entered the train station and asked if she could sit for a while, Exchange Street. Didn’t have a complaint to report, just wanted to warm up and get up. The officer provided free transportation home.

6:25 am – Motor vehicle stop, main and canal street. Quotation for not stopping for a pedestrian on a crosswalk.

8:33 am – Officer watches open back door on the property, Main Street. Ongoing problem with this property. The official spoke to the building inspector. Building door is safe.

9:03 – 911 Call for a male party that has fallen, Morton Meadows. Unknown injuries as a caller were not on site. Assisted AFD with Lift Assist.

11:28 am – A caller announcing a male party is wearing a t-shirt and pajamas and is concerned about his well-being, Tower Road.

12:29 – Walk-in request to speak to a police officer and complete an accident report related to a motor vehicle accident in Market Basket, Tower Road.

13:17 – A 911 caller reports that a male group is running and keeps falling, Main Street. Before the male party arrived on site, it was picked up in a motor vehicle.

13:38 – Caller reports a ruthless driver, Main Street. Officer looking for contact with the vehicle and the operator. Could not find.

1:40 pm – Walk-in notification of threats, Tower Road. The party states that he is at risk of an issue at work. Party has since heard from a third party that the subject threatens to whip him the next time he sees him. The party does not want to indict and was advised by HPO.

1:49 PM – Walk-in graffiti on the back of the old Mobil gas station on Main Street. The rapporteur does not own the building, but has similar graffiti on its property. The party wonders if a suspect is found for this property that his property will be included in the fees.

3:05 p.m. – 911 Call for a 67 year old man with chest pain, Gibson Drive. History of heart attacks.

15:16 – Student who refuses to sit in the assigned space on Main Street. Child went forward.

4:40 – 911 Callers request a social check, Silver Lake Street. An adolescent’s mother announced about an hour ago that her son had written online that he wanted to kill himself. The officers contacted adolescents and placed the male group under Section 12 and took them to the Athol Hospital.

5:02 PM – Walk-In reports that his son was missing on Union Street. Party was last seen in the Springfield / Chicopee area. Officer assisted reporting party with missing papers. Party was entered as missing in the system.

5:08 p.m. – The caller indicated that he would like help returning items from another male party, Mount Pleasant Street. The notifying party states that he owns property on the construction site. Subject on site indicates that he paid for the items and they have been here since before summer. Officer both pointed out that the matter had to be settled under civil law.

17:16 – Anonymous caller reporting a suspect, Main Street. Party is a man wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt. Possible drug activity. Checked the area, could not find it.

17:20 – The caller who says that his wife has gotten out of control, Adams Drive. Both parties separated at that time. Ms. moved out two months ago and both have lawyers for upcoming divorce proceedings. You have been advised that any property disputes should be handled through the lawyers.

7:28 pm – Caller reports a drunken men’s party outside the main street salon. Talked to male party. At first he just seemed drunk. The party began making suicide statements. Transport to the Athol hospital.

11:49 p.m. – Athol Hospital asks for assistance in restraining a mentally ill woman on Main Street.