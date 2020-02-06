Athol Daily News – Athol Orange Baptist Church holds installation service for Pastor Theriault

Submitted: 2/5/2020 9:42:57 PM

ATHOL – The Athol Orange Baptist Church has an installation service for Pastor Don Theriault on Sunday, February 9 at 4 p.m.

The congregation of the church, located on the corner of Church and Walnut Street, recently chose Pastor Theriault, the former affiliated pastor, as senior pastor, after last year’s announcement that old and much-loved Pastor Mark Bariloni was resigned after 24 year.

For family reasons, Pastor Bariloni and his wife, Peggy, moved to Farnsworth NH. The official broadcast for the couple took place on July 28 at Tully Lake, in Royalston, where both pastors participated together for the last time in the baptism of three young people.

After the resignation, a Pastoral Search Committee with 10 members was set up to examine candidates to fill the higher position. The group received valuable support and information from Rev. Timothy Ponzani, district executive minister of the Evangelical organization, “Converge Northeast.”

At the end of the lengthy search process, the Pastor Theriault committee recommended fulfilling the position of senior pastor. He has been employed full-time since July and fulfills both the pulpit and the pastoral needs of the church. On December 15, the congregation elected him with an overwhelming supportive voice in the higher pastor position of Athol Orange Baptist Church.

During the interview process, pastor Theriault, who has been a member of the congregation for 11 years, expressed genuine love for the church family and their strong dedication to missions. He shares a desire to “be the hands and feet of Jesus, to serve and love people, by glorifying God to those in the community.”

His distinctive qualities remain his great love for the Word of God, his enthusiasm, his strong dedication to family, as well as a genuine desire to reach further to serve and share God’s love with those placed among us of all different ages and walk of life.

Pastor Theriault grew up in Royalston as one of the seven children and moved to Gardner in his teens, where he met the love of his life, April. After a long relationship, they married and shared three daughters, Samantha, Katie and Francesca. The family is a great support for him when he responds to the spiritual calling in his life.

He received a bachelor’s degree in religion from Liberty University and was elected pastor of the Athol Orange Baptist Church in April 2018. He calls Pastor Bariloni because he is a very positive mentor in his life who taught him a lot during the time they served together. The family lives in Athol.

In many earlier years they visited the Bethany Lutheran Church in Orange, where he and April served in various ministries.

The service will be held on February 9 with the participation of Elder William Nash and James Lake, Diaconate Chairman, Steve Raymond, Church member Dominic Maillet and members of the Athol Orange Baptist Church Worship Team, Carol Cummings, David Welenc, and Allison Graichen.

Short words will be shared by Rev. Ted Drills from North New Salem Congregational Church, Pastor Richard Truesdell, from North Quabbin Bible Church, Rev. Christopher Brown of First Baptist Church of Westminster, and Rev. Timothy Ponzani, from Converge Northeast.

A reception at Fellowship Hall will follow with members of the community who are cordially invited to attend and meet Pastor Theriault and his family.