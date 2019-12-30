Athol Daily News – Athol officials to tackle capital planning funding in 2020

Loading...

ATHOL – The city's finance and mandates advisory committee recently voted to recommend the creation of a separate capital planning position in Athol's annual municipal budget.

The expert group suggested that the equivalent of 3% of the total budget for the current year be spent on capital expenditure in the budget prepared for the 2021 fiscal year, which begins on July, 1st.

The committee states that from fiscal year 22, this figure is expected to reach 4% of the city's budget for the previous year.

The Capital Program Committee expressed agreement with the proposal.

In making its recommendation, the Finance and Mandates Advisory Committee expressed concern about the capital program budget, which has traditionally depended on the amount of free cash certified by the state each year. In recent years, according to Finance Committee chair Ken Duffy, this figure has averaged around $ 450,000, but has ranged from $ 125,000 to almost $ 600,000.

In addition, the state did not certify free cash until late in the budget planning schedule, which forced the capital program committee to scramble to formulate its recommendations. Using the budget from the previous year, the capital program committee will know well in advance how much money it will likely have to work.

"I think it's a good idea," said city director Shaun Suhoski, while expressing some reservations. “I think the timeline is a little aggressive. It’s everyone’s money and it’s kind of a fixed pot. So really, what we are doing is that we are reconfiguring the equation and how we balance things. I believe that we must eventually arrive at this figure (4%).

"I'm actually very happy that the boards of directors are aligned because it tells me that this is something that the community appreciates, and so do I. I will do my best, work with them to get there. So, now the next step – on which Selectmen's finance committee, capital planning and board of directors have focused – is how to manage our capital needs which are underfunded and how to establish a recurring program for that?

Suhoski pointed out that 1% of a $ 14 million municipal government budget is $ 140,000, while 4% would bring that amount to $ 560,000.

"Right now, we don't have that in the budget," he said. “We have no operating budget; we use our one-off free cash allocations to fund capital. How can you magically reach 2%, $ 280,000, in the budget now? "

Suhoski said a source of funding for capital purchases could come from converting the city's street lights from incandescent lighting to more energy-efficient LED lights. The conversion, he said, would take about three years.

"If we finance (capital programs) from our public lighting account – it's already in the budget, so we already have a credit for public lighting", did he continued. "It's under" electricity ", but 90% of this line item is street lights; say $ 140,000, $ 150,000 a year. As we convert, these funds could be reallocated of electricity / street lights to an investment post, which helps to start funding this. It will take three years to get there, but it is on budget. "

Suhoski also said that the funds for the capital programs could come from the city's insurance account.

"I will regret saying it because it will be in the newspaper and I would be wrong, but I think we are going to have a pretty lukewarm health insurance season," he explained with caution. “I think we will survive another year with our plan without any major impact on the budget. Thus, we may be able to allocate sums that we would otherwise allocate to capital.

"It’s going to be very difficult to reach 3% without cutting someone’s budget, but we’ll do our best to build up this capital reserve, and we’ll do it in collaboration with the finance committee, "He concluded.

The Finance and Mandates Advisory Committee is hosting a meeting with Suhoski, the Capital Program Committee and the Selection Committee for a while in January to discuss the best way to go from there. forward with a funding plan for a reserve account for capital programs.