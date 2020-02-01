Athol Daily News – Athol investigates preparedness, response to emergencies

Submitted: 1/31/2020 9:20:40 PM

Modified: 1/31/2020 9:20:30 PM

ATHOL – Climate change and the ability of the community to adapt and respond to its negative effects will be the subject of a workshop held Tuesday.

Municipal officials and other community leaders are invited to the all-day workshop, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Athol public library. The meeting is one of the steps that Athol will take to take its responsibility in the context of a municipal vulnerability plan that the municipality recently received from the State Office for Energy and Environment.

Tuesday’s meeting is billed as a Community Resilience Building Workshop. It is facilitated by the Boston-based BSC Group, which, according to its website, specializes in engineering, planning, permits, landscape architecture and ecological services. The subsidy for the preparedness of municipal vulnerabilities pays for the advisory services of BSC.

Information provided to those invited to the workshop’s climate resilience as “the ability of a system to absorb stress and continue to function functionally in the face of external stresses imposed by climate change, and to adapt and to reorganize in response to that stressor in a way that increases resilience over time. ”

Participants will try to identify the major hazards to Athol due to climate change, the challenges that these risks entail and prioritize actions that can be taken – both in the short and the long term – to respond.

The ultimate goals of the planning process are the development of a risk mitigation plan and the completion of the municipal vulnerability program. The risk mitigation plan is intended to reduce the loss of human lives and property by reducing the impact of natural disasters, while preparedness for municipal vulnerability preparedness helps the community to plan the effects of climate change and implement projects to reduce its impact . Communities that complete the program receive certification making them eligible for future grant financing and other benefits.

“This will help us make plans for responding to dangerous climate events,” said Athol Planning and Development Director Eric Smith in an interview on Wednesday. “Events such as floods, extreme cold or snow and ice, extreme heat, extreme weather in general. How can we develop solutions? What steps can we take? It becomes imperative that we look at these things now. ”

An example of extreme emergencies that Smith mentioned was the flood that occurred in Athol two years ago. In mid-January 2018, ice dams resulted in floods along the Millers River. Increasing water led to the evacuation of the 28-unit Morton Meadows elderly residential complex. Moreover, the Exchange Street Bridge had to be closed because the supports were hit by ice floes.

Although Tuesday’s workshop is by invitation only, Smith said there would be a public listening session later in the spring. Among those invited to send representatives were local financial institutions, Athol schools, community groups, business leaders, and many others. A number of city officials will also be present.

One of those who intends to be present is Athol Health Agent Deb Vondal, who discussed her plans with the Board of Health on Tuesday afternoon.

“This will be a gathering of people who know the community,” she said. “There is also an aspect of social vulnerability. Like the windstorm that happened recently. Many people on the outskirts of the city were hit, but they had generators. They were self-sufficient. They could make ends meet.

“If we have power in the center, like our apartment building – people who live on the edge – then you have your vulnerable population who do not have the means. That is when we open shelters. This type of problem will be dealt with by this program. ”

“It is important that we involve the entire community because the entire community is affected by climate change,” he said.

Greg Vine can be reached via [email protected]