Athol Daily News – Athol church purchased by member of municipality

Published on: 9-2-2020 4:38:48 PM

ATHOL – The hundred year old church on Main St. 478 has been purchased by a member of the congregation. Stephen Wills, a resident and business owner of Athol, who hopes to renovate the First Church Unitarian building and return at least part of it to use as a place of worship.

Wills said about his fellow worshipers: “Right now they are a church without a home, and I hope they will come back and visit us again as soon as we have it together.” I have been a member of the municipality for a while. It is an old municipality that has been shrinking for years. I believe a number of people go to the Universalist church in Orange and I go to Ashby regularly. But I hope we will be “open here soon”. ”

Wills said city reports indicate that the church was completed in 1920, but he said, “I understand that construction started in 1915. It may take a while to finish it.”

Wills not only used the church for Unitarian services, but said plans are currently calling on the recently formed Athol Humanist Society to serve as the keeper of the building, adding that part of the lower floor of the church is home to software will be development company, which is currently based in the Orange Innovation Center.

“If it expands to include the 3600 square feet below, that would be great,” he said.

Wills bought the building from the organization of the First Church Unitarian, although he refused to say how much he paid.

According to data from the Athol Assessor’s office, the church consists of a total of almost 10,900 square feet.

Representations are also a possibility for the sanctuary.

“If we can give concerts and have a music hall here in the city, I would love that,” said Wills. “I would also like to offer lecture room and I would also like to start debates. It has been forever since that happened here.”

“The real motivation (for the purchase) is that I have been a member of the municipality for the past 15 years,” he explained. “And membership is declining and maintenance was just too much for the municipality. I am emotionally attached to the building. ”

Because the building is still in good condition, Wills said there was never demolition.

“A number of people have looked at it,” he said, “but for some reason – probably just the cost of bringing things together – it just never happened. Some people wanted to make soup kitchen, but I think they “They didn’t really think the whole plan about what it took. Many high ideas were pushed up, but as soon as people started to crack the numbers, they faded.”

Wills not only hopes to give the structure itself the shape of a ship, but also hopes to renovate the pipe organ that occupies an attic with a view of the sanctuary. He said he wasn’t sure about the age of the organ. A small plaque on the front of the instrument indicates that it was manufactured by Estey Organs from Brattleboro, Vt., Who stopped his activities in 1953.

When discussing the organ, Wills said: ‘As soon as I talk about it, I start to worry about the costs. I’m sure it’s a labor of love. But yes, I want to run this again. The way it looks now, you can cure all kinds of leaks when igniting, simply by sucking in air. ”

Despite the duties that lie ahead, Wills says he hopes that the church is in good condition to send invitations to an opening for Easter.