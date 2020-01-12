Athol Daily News - At the Athol High School Latinum non est mortuus

Published: 1/12/2020 4:28:27 PM

Modified: 01/12/2020 04:27:43 p.m.

ATHOL – Many people – and many public high schools – mistakenly believe that Latin is a dead language. Latin is one of the languages ​​that are offered nationwide and is an option open to fewer and fewer American students.

At Athol High School, however, there are still lessons in the old language.

“Latin has been here since I’ve been here,” said director David King. “I came here in 1999 and it was here before. It was a course that was greatly appreciated by our staff and students. We had a pretty steady Latin teacher from when I was here in high school until about 10 years ago when that teacher retired. Since then we have tried to maintain the Latin course, from Latin I to Latin IV; and we managed to keep it. “

“The challenge,” said King, will be finding a highly qualified educator who will connect with students and provide the right instructions and all the things that go with what is going on in a good classroom. We had some really good ones and we had some that we started out with.

“We had a great Latin teacher for two years – Jon Moro. The children really enjoyed the class and very much enjoyed the course. Unfortunately, his commuting was an hour and a half away. He committed to coming here because he saw the value we attached to the issue, but two years of this long commute really wear him down and he ultimately found a position closer to his home. “

King said another teacher had been recruited to teach Latin before the start of the current school year, but in November she had the opportunity to teach Spanish in the subject she chose.

“Well, that left us in mid-November without a Latin teacher for these students,” he said.

Enter Kris Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, with a background in library science, has held the position of mentor for the more than 40 students currently participating in the Latin program. Under the guidance of Rodriguez, students apply the Latin curriculum offered by Scottsdale, Arizona, which offers a wide range of online courses for students in grades K through 12.

When asked why he thinks students choose Latin rather than Spanish or American Sign Language, Rodriguez said, “Latin is the basis of many other languages ​​and applies to many disciplines, so I’m not sure what exactly Motivation is, but I would imagine that it has a common attraction because it is really used everywhere. It is a great language. “

“I find the teachers who are participating in the Edgenuity program,” he said. “I really want the students to succeed.” They are ready to offer students opportunities to succeed in their classes. So I was happy with the collaboration I had with the teachers so far. “

Regarding the reason for the decline in the popularity of Latin as a language of choice in US high schools, King said: “Finding highly qualified teachers is a huge challenge. There are certainly far fewer people with Latin certifications – classical Latin – than those certified in Spanish. These highly qualified Latin teachers are definitely hard to find. “

With this in mind, King said he intends to advertise to fill the position of Latin teacher for the next school year.

“We strive to provide the best teachers to our students,” said King. “And whether there is another Spanish teacher in this building, whether it is an American Sign Language teacher, or whether it is a Latin teacher – these are the three foreign language classes that we approved in our courses, in our study program to have. If we publish the position, and it will be soon, it will be the three things that we publish, and we will ultimately endeavor to hire the best professional.

“We strive to ensure that students know we can do it if they have been studying Latin for one year and want the second year.”

Or, loosely translated, “puteus facere opus”.