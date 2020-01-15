Athol Daily News - Astros look ahead to Hinch and Luhnow

Published: 1/14/2020 8:28:42 PM

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros suddenly have a few more holes to fill.

Just under a month before spring training begins, the champions of the American League are without managers and general managers after AJ Hinch and Jeff Luhnow were suspended from Major League Baseball and then released by team owner Jim Crane for theft.

The penalties announced by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on Monday were imposed after he found illegal use of electronics to steal signs during the run to Houston for the 2017 World Cup and also in the 2018 season. The Astros were also fined $ 5 million. This is the maximum amount allowed under the Major League constitution and must discard your next two amateur draft picks from the first and second rounds.

Now that the punishment has been handed out, Hinch and Luhnow, the architects of Houston’s unprecedented success, need to find a way to move forward. First, the Astros has to hire a manager and a general manager who tries to continue the success that the previous regime has built.

“I’m optimistic,” said Crane on Monday. “This thing is deep here; There are a lot of smart people here. We’re going to have a speed bump here … it’s a tough day. But can we relax? Absolutely. And we’ll have a great team next year. “

Despite all the chaos surrounding the team, the Astros are likely to be the favorites to win the AL West title again this season. They lost the ace Gerrit Cole in free play against the Yankees, but almost all of the key pieces that helped them get their second World Series in three years have returned, this time with a loss to Washington (game 7).

It is unclear whether Hinch’s shot affects the team’s morale. Hinch, 45, was a favorite among players due to his leadership style and team interaction. The former catcher and Stanford graduate was 481-329 in five seasons in Houston with four playoff trips.

For Crane, the priority is to find someone to replace him.

“We will quickly find someone to lead the team … we certainly have internal opportunities,” he said. “We will also look outside.”

If the Astros decide to rise from the inside out, the most likely candidate is bank coach Joe Espada, who is considered an emerging star in the baseball community. Crane called him “able” to lead the team on Monday.

The 44-year-old Espada began his coaching career with the Marlins and worked as a special assistant to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and was an assistant to the Yankees before moving to Houston for the 2018 season. Espada, who played baseball but never reached the majors, was a candidate for some manager openings this off-season.

The Astros could choose to select someone from outside the organization to separate themselves from anyone nearby in the fraud. If you want to work with someone with years of leadership experience, you can take a look at several seasoned managers who include ex-Orioles manager, Buck Showalter, John Gibbons, Texas-born Blue Jays manager, or ex-Nationals manager, Dusty Baker, are working.

If you choose to find someone with franchise connections, Brad Ausmus could be a candidate who played for the Astros for 10 years and led the Tigers and Angels.

Although Crane will be working quickly to hire a manager, he said that he will not hurry to have someone on site to start spring training and that he can open the camp with an interim manager.

It is not essential to hire someone to replace Luhnow, and Crane might wait to focus on it until someone leads the team. Crane said that he will oversee baseball operations in the meantime and has been involved in arbitration sessions last week.

“We have good leaders in some of these positions, and it’s just about organizing and managing those employees for the next 30 days. Hopefully we can get someone to take the coin,” said Crane.

Crane pointed out on Monday that he could also move someone inside to replace Luhnow. If he does, a top candidate would be Pete Putila, who was promoted to deputy general manager this off-season. Putila has worked in various functions for the organization since 2011.

“I will evaluate the front office and see what we have inside and we will start looking outside,” he said. “I think it’s a very good job. I think a lot of people would like to come in here and take that position.”