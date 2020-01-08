Athol Daily News - AP source: Giants approaching the Pats' Judge deal are becoming coaches

Loading...

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – The New York Giants and New England Patriots assistant, Joe Judge, have been working on a contract to make him the team’s head coach for the NFL in recent years, said a person familiar with the negotiations, The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the deal did not materialize.

Judge was cared for by Bill Belichick and Nick Saban in a 15-year career and became head coach for the first time. At 38, he would be one of the youngest NFL coaches. Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams is currently the youngest at 33.

Judge has won three Super Bowls with New England as an assistant to Belichick’s employees in eight years. He was the fifth candidate the Giants had interviewed since Pat Shurmur’s release on December 30. Mike McCarthy Monday agreed to become the Dallas Cowboys’ new coach. Another candidate, Matt Rhule, who was scheduled to interview New York on Tuesday, is instead being sent to the Carolina Panthers, according to people familiar with these situations.

The third new coach for NFC East in a week – Ron Rivera was signed on Wednesday by the Washington Redskins – Judge took over a team that won two seasons 4-12 and 5-11 in Shurmurs and was just in the playoffs once since Winning the Super Bowl after the 2011 season. He would be the fourth head coach of the Giants since Tom Coughlin was released after the 2015 season. Ben McAdoo, who was hired in 2016, hasn’t completed two seasons. Steve Spagnuolo, the current defensive coordinator from Kansas City, served as interim coach after McAdoo’s dismissal in 17.

Judge, coordinator of the Patriots special teams and trainer for wide receivers, would inherit a team with a talented young quarterback in Daniel Jones and the former rookie of the year behind Saquon Barkley. The Giants have the fourth choice in this year’s draft and can spend around $ 85 million in salary caps.

The Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in the wildcard round on Saturday night.

Judge joined the Patriots in 2012 as an assistant to a special team, helping them win the Super Bowl titles in the 2014, 16, and 18 seasons.

Before joining New England, he spent three years in the same role at Saban in Alabama. He won 2009 and ’11 titles on the Crimson Tide. He also trained at Mississippi State and Birmingham South.

With Judge as coordinator for special teams since 2015, New England has consistently been one of the top units in the NFL. He added recipients to his responsibilities in 2019. He coached kicker Stephen Gostkowski on the All Pro team in 2015 and captain Matthew Slater in 2016 and this season in the same honor.

Belichick called Judge “an excellent coach” and said he had excelled in his additional duties this season.

“Joe did a great job. He did a great job with the kick game,” said Belichick. “He expanded the role a little, and that had a little negative impact on the way we organized the kick game but it worked pretty efficiently. “Joe organized it well and took care of a few other things, especially receivers.”

The judge met Monday at the team’s headquarters in New Jersey with John Mara, co-owner of Giants, director general Dave Gettleman and vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams.

The Giants were expected to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels with Baylors Rhule this week. But Rhule didn’t have an interview with them, the person said.

New York had also received Dallas permission to speak with former cowboy coach Jason Garrett about the job as head coach. An interview was scheduled later this week, the person said.

Garrett’s contract with the cowboys will not expire until next week.

The Giants have been reported to consider Garrett as the coordinator or quarterback coach, but the person said the new coach would appoint his staff.

Other respondents included Kris Richard, the defensive assistant coach in Dallas and former defense coordinator in Seattle. Chief Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy; and Raven’s defensive coordinator Don Martindale.