Athol Daily News - AP Source: Cowboys choose McCarthy as Garrett's successor

Published: 1/6/2020 9:22:51 PM

Modified: 01/06/2020 09:22:19 PM

FRISCO, Texas – Mike McCarthy won a Super Bowl and went into the playoffs eight years in a row when he coached two-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Dallas Cowboys hope McCarthy will see similar results with Dak Prescott.

McCarthy, who won the Cowboys Green Bay title nine years ago, has agreed to become the ninth coach in the history of the Dallas team.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce the decision.

McCarthy interviewed the weekend before the cowboys announced on Sunday that Jason Garrett would not return after 9½ seasons.

Dallas missed the playoffs 8: 8 with high expectations in a make-or-break season for Garrett, whose contract expires next week.

Green Bay made nine postseason trips under McCarthy in 13 years. This is the only other position the 56-year-old held as head coach. He was released for a second straight season in which the Packers lost in 2018.

McCarthy led the Packers to at least ten victories in eight of his first eleven seasons, including four trips to the NFC championship game.

Dallas hasn’t been that far in the playoffs since the last of the franchise’s five Super Bowl titles that closed the 1995 season. The Cowboys missed the playoffs six times in Garrett’s nine full seasons.

McCarthy also interviewed Cleveland, Carolina and the New York Giants. He went 125-77-2 in the regular season with the Packers and 10-8 in the playoffs. The Cowboys have only won three playoffs since their last championship.

The eight-year playoff run for McCarthy and Rodgers was from 2009 to 2016 and included two wins in the division round over the Garrett-led cowboys.

The cowboys believe they will have their next franchise QB in Prescott, which was the NFL offensive rookie of the year in 2016 after replacing injured Tony Romo and never giving up the starting job.

Prescott, whose rookie contract expires, and two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott have reached the playoffs twice in four seasons and won their first playoffs in 2018 after making their season debut against Rodgers and McCarthy with Dallas as the best NFC Had lost offspring in 2016.

McCarthy was released after an embarrassing defeat at Lambeau Field, Arizona, which meant for the Packers almost a second year in a row without a post-season trip.

With the assignment to get the cowboys out of the division round for the first time in almost 25 years, Garrett could not build on a 3-0 start. Dallas went 4-8 in the next 12 games with two losses in three games.

The Cowboys still had a chance to win the playoffs with a Philadelphia win at week 16, but the 17-9 loss left the Eagles with their post-season fate for last week. Philadelphia defeated the New York Giants 34-17 and eliminated Dallas despite their 47-16 win over Washington.

Dallas ended four times 8: 8 under Garrett, who set an 87:70 record in over nine seasons, including 2-3 in the playoffs.

Though 53-year-old Garrett has never won more than one playoff game in one season, he has the second longest tenure behind Famer Tom Landry’s Pro Football Hall, coach for the franchise’s first 29 seasons.