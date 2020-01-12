Athol Daily News - AOTV schedule for January 14-17

Tuesday January 14th

12 o’clock democracy now!

1 am Zita: Royalston’s connection to the royal family

1:25 am What’s up: Highlanders

2 a.m. Natures Way with Pat Worth and Ryan Leclerc

2:50 am We read books: First rule of punk

3 a.m. The Athol Historical Society presents The Definite Maybes

4:50 pm Architecture in the limelight: Athol’s public library

The Greenfield Community College presents the next half century of collaboration

The Greenfield Community College presents One College Drive_The Music of Tibet at 6 a.m.

6:30 a.m. Greenfield Community College presents the GCC Jazz Ensemble

7:00 am Homegrown: Patty and the Bone Shakers in the back seat

8:00 a.m. Valley Homegrown: Carinae

9 a.m. Matthew Larson & the documents

Local sounds: Rose Cora Perry and The Truth Untold

10:30 a.m. person to person with Yoron Israel

11 a.m. Book corner: At times

11:30 am Off The Shelf with Denise DeSimone

12 o’clock democracy now!

1.00 p.m. Quabbin Edge Strong man

2:00 p.m. Schoolyard Ecology Harvard State Forest

14:35 Veterans Outreach

3:05 p.m. Trip to Chile

3:40 pm Antique Motor Show

16:10 plug it in

5:30 p.m. Norwich University Concert Band

7:00 p.m. Green clean Athol

19:15 Shining Lights with guest Winfield Brown

7:45 p.m. Athol Hospital Band Ceremony June 19, 2019

20:50 Shining Lights Special: Tour of the Athol Hospital

21:30 The Erickson report

10 p.m. Your right to know: Women in the GOP: Finding our voices for freedom.

10:30 p.m. Solutions Rising: education and correction services

11 p.m. Both sides of the bar: Functionally new for transparency and uplifting mood

11:30 pm Chronicle of the White House: Technology: Greater driver of society than politics.

Wednesday January 15th

12 o’clock democracy now!

1am Quabbin Edge Strong Man

2 a.m. Schoolyard Ecology Harvard State Forest

2:35 p.m. Veterans Outreach

3:05 am trip to Chile

3:40 am Antique Auto Show

4:10 a.m. Bag It

5:30 p.m. Norwich University Concert Band

7 a.m. Green Clean Athol

7:15 a.m. Shining Lights with guest Winfield Brown

7:45 a.m. Athol Hospital ribbon cutting ceremony June 19, 2019

8:50 a.m. Shining Lights Special: Athol Hospital Tour

9:30 am The Erickson Report

Your right to know: Women in the GOP: Finding our voices for freedom.

10:30 am Solutions Rising: education and correction services

11 a.m. Both sides of the bar: Functionally new for transparency and uplifting mood

11.30 a.m. Chronicle of the White House: Technology: Greater driver of society than politics.

12 o’clock democracy now!

1:00 p.m. Bethesda Ministry presents the deceived church, a warning. PT 1

1.30 p.m. Catholic Diocese of Worcester: Follow Me_Father Mike

2.00 pm Erving Evangelical Church – “fear”

14:35 The smallest pet

3 pm. Orange bicentennial: grout and new sewing machine for the home

15:15 Orange Bicentennial: Memories of Minute Tapioca with Doris Olson

15:35 Orange bicentennial: Orange Innovation Center with Noel Vincent

4:00 pm Orange Bicentennial: Celebration History N Orange Community Church

4:40 pm Orange Bicentennial: Taverns No. Orange

17:15 Orange bicentennial: ball

6:05 p.m. Orange Bicentennial: Tully Fire Station Dedication

6:45 p.m. Orange Bicentennial: Memories – 1938 Hurricane

19:15 Orange Bicentennial: North Orange Day, memories

19:40 Orange bicentennial: The overview with Helen Estabrooks

19:55 Orange bicentennial: older memories

20:20 Orange bicentennial: Drag Show Reunion

21:20 Orange bicentennial explosion

9:45 pm Orange bicentennial: bus tour

22:05 Americana-In The Suburbs of the 1950s

10:30 p.m. Dave and Dales Nature The Eagle Reserve: Royalston’s hidden treasure

11 p.m. UnReal To Reel: Back to the 80s

Thursday January 16

12 o’clock democracy now!

1 am Bethesda Ministry presents the deceived church, a warning. PT 1

1:30 p.m. Worcester Catholic Diocese: Come follow me_Father Mike

02.00 Erving Evangelical Church – “fear”

02.35 am The smallest pet

3 a.m. Orange Bicentennial: Mortar and New Home Sewing Machine

3:15 Orange Bicentennial: Memories of Minute Tapioca with Doris Olson

03.35 am Orange Bicentennial: Orange Innovation Center with Noel Vincent

4 a.m. Orange Bicentennial: Celebration History N Orange Community Church

4:40 am Orange Bicentennial: No. Orange Taverns

5:15 a.m. Orange Bicentennial: Ball

6:05 am Orange Bicentennial: Inauguration of the Tully fire station

6:45 Orange Bicentennial: Memories – 1938 Hurricane

7.15 a.m. Orange Bicentennial: North Orange Day, memories

7:40 am Orange bicentennial: The overview with Helen Estabrooks

7:55 am Orange bicentennial: older memories

8:20 am Orange Bicentennial: Drag Show Reunion

9:20 am Orange Bicentennial Blast

9:45 am Orange bicentennial: bus tour

10:05 am Americana-In The Suburbs 1950s

10:30 am Dave and Dales Nature The Eagle Reserve: Royalston’s hidden treasure

11 am UnReal To Reel: Back to the 80s

12 o’clock democracy now!

1.00 p.m. Solutions Rising: Education and correction services

1.30 p.m. Both sides of the bar: Functionally new for transparency and uplifting mood

2:00 p.m. The Erickson Report

2.30. Chronicle of the White House: How the anger of the 1960s evaporated and will we see a repetition?

3 pm. History of the Orange District Court Part 1

4:00 p.m. History of the Orange District Court Part 2

5:00 p.m. Veterans View

6:00 p.m. The 56th Annual River Rat Race April 13, 2019

8:30 p.m. Football Athol at Mahar Thanksgiving November 28, 2019

10:30 p.m. Mahar Boys basketball against Southwick December 19, 2019

23:40 Take a position: Against bullying

Friday January 17th

12 o’clock democracy now!

1:00 pm Solutions Rising: Education and correction services

1:30 p.m. Both sides of the bar: Functionally new for transparency and uplifting mood

The Erickson report

2.30 a.m. Chronicle of the White House: How the anger of the 1960s evaporated and will we see a repeat?

3:00 p.m. History of the Orange District Court Part 1

4 a.m. History of the Orange District Court Part 2

5 p.m. Veterans View

6 a.m. The 56th Annual River Rat Race April 13, 2019

8:30 a.m.Football Athol on Mahar Thanksgiving November 28, 2019

10.30am Mahar Boys basketball against Southwick December 19, 2019

11:40 am Take a stand: Against bullying

12 o’clock democracy now!

1.00 p.m. Veteran corner: Tree dedication for families with gold stars

2:00 p.m. Americas Army: Counter-offensive to the Korean War

2.30. A veteran story: Pfc Vahan Berberian

14:55 Veteran’s View: “Remembering the Veterinarians”

3:30 p.m. Soldier’s heart with Michael Young

4:30 p.m. Veteran History Project

5:35 pm Americana-In The Suburbs of the 1950s

6:00 p.m. Veterans View: Spirit of America

8 p.m. History of the National Guard in Orange: Looking back with pride

9:00 p.m. Veterans View

10 p.m. Veteran’s View: Jesse Cole Model-T P2

11 p.m. Veterans Corner TV: Pearl Harbor survivor Jerry Halterman