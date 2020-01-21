Athol Daily News - AOTV program January 21-24

Tuesday January 21
12 o’clock democracy now!
Topics and inspiration: Tree of Hope
2 a.m. Soldiers Heart with Michael Young
3 a.m. Book corner: I wish you a safe journey
3:45 a.m. Deer Impact
4:55 p.m. Greenfield Community College: Shark Tank 2015
5:55 am Greenfield Community College presents One College Drive – The Music of Tibet
6:20 p.m. Greenfield Community College presents the GCC Jazz Ensemble
6:50 am Spotlight on architecture: Athol’s public library
7 a.m. Valley Homegrown: Fancy Trash
8 a.m. homegrown: blue aside
9:00 a.m. Valley Homegrown: Carinae
10:00 am Valley Homegrown: Brotherhood of Thieves
11 a.m. from stock with Dorothy Stephens
11:30 a.m. person to person with the Cape Cod Cultural Center
12 o’clock democracy now!
1:00 p.m. Book corner: I wish you a safe journey
1:45 pm Tribute to Vietnam veterans
2:00 p.m. A veteran’s story: Pfc Vahan Berberian
2.30. The Athol Historical Society presents The Definite Maybes
16:20 Poetry Moments 3, Michael Young
4:30 p.m. Natures Way with Pat Worth and Ryan Leclerc
17:20 PRV005 Purr View – Homemade cat food
5:30 p.m. The Conversation: The Death Penalty in Oregon.
7:00 p.m. Athol Selectboard Meeting January 21
10 p.m. Both sides of the bar: Functionally new for transparency and uplifting mood
10:30 p.m. The Erickson Report
11 p.m. Solutions Rising: Education and correction services
11:30 pm Chronicle of the White House: Homelessness of Young People in America
Wednesday January 22nd
12 o’clock democracy now!
1 a.m. Book corner: I wish you a safe journey
1:45 p.m. Tribute to Vietnam veterans
2 am A veteran’s story: Pfc Vahan Berberian
2:30 am: The Athol Historical Society presents the Definite Maybes
4:20 p.m. Poems Moments 3, Michael Young
4:30 p.m. Natures Way with Pat Worth and Ryan Leclerc
5:20 PM PRV005 Purr View – Homemade cat food
5:30 am The conversation: The death penalty in Oregon.
7:00 a.m. Athol Selectboard Meeting January 21
10 a.m. Both sides of the bar: Functionally new for transparency and uplifting mood
10:30 am The Erickson report
11 a.m. Solutions on the upswing: education and correction services
11:30 am Chronicle of the White House: Homelessness of Young People in America
12 o’clock democracy now!
1.00 p.m. Bethesda Ministries: Fruiting well. PT 1
1:30 p.m. Worcester Catholic Diocese: Come Follow Me July 2019
2.00 pm Erving Evangelical Church – “Motivation”
14:45 Take a stand: Against bullying
3 pm. Athol Selectboard Meeting January 21st
6:30 in the evening. Orange Selectboard Meeting January 22nd
11 p.m. Veterans Corner: Tree dedication for families with gold stars
Thursday January 23
12 o’clock democracy now!
Bethesda Ministries: Fruiting well. PT 1
1:30 p.m. Worcester Catholic Diocese: Come Follow Me July 2019
2 am Erving Evangelical Church – “Motivation”
2:45 a.m. Take a stand: Against bullying
3rd Athol Selectboard Meeting January 21st
6.30 a.m. Orange Selectboard Meeting January 22
11:00 am Veteran corner: Tree dedication for families with gold stars
12 o’clock democracy now!
1.00 p.m. Solutions Rising: Education and correction services
13:30 The Erickson report
2:00 p.m. Both sides of the bar: Functionally new for transparency and uplifting mood
2.30. White House Chronicle: Homelessness of Young People in America
3 pm. Orange Selectboard Meeting January 22nd
7:00 p.m. Zone ep 5 2019 NFL / Patriots postseason
8 p.m. We read books: First rule of punk
20:10 Mahar Boys basketball against Southwick December 19, 2019
21:20 Mahar Boys basketball against Athol January 4th
10:40 pm Mahar Girls basketball against Athol January 4th
Friday January 24th
12 o’clock democracy now!
1:00 PM Solutions Rising: Education and correction services
1:30 a.m. The Erickson Report
2 am Both sides of the bar: Functionally new for transparency and uplifting mood
2.30 a.m. Chronicle of the White House: Homelessness of Young People in America
3 a.m. Orange Selectboard Meeting 22.01
7 a.m. Zone ep 5 2019 NFL / Patriots postseason
At 8 a.m. we read books: First Rule of Punks
8:10 am Mahar Boys basketball against Southwick December 19, 2019
9:20 am Mahar Boys basketball against Athol January 4th
10:40 am Mahar Girls basketball against Athol January 4th
12 o’clock democracy now!
1.00 p.m. Deer Impact
14:10 Athol Parks and Greenway network
3 pm. UnReal To Reel: Sean’s Top 10
4.00 p.m. Athol Selectboard Meeting January 21
7 p.m. Orange Selectboard Meeting January 22
11 p.m. Veterans Corner: Tree dedication for families with gold stars