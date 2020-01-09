Athol Daily News - AOTV CHANNEL Jan. 13 11-13

Saturday, January 11th
12 o’clock democracy now!
Zone ep 5 2019 NFL / Patriots postseason
2nd Athol Selectboard Meeting January 7th
5th Orange Selectboard Meeting January 8th
9:00 am Americana: healthy posture in 1953 & I want to become a secretary in 1941
9.30 a.m. 56th Annual River Rat Race April 13
12 noon Creature Double Feature: Octaman and Zontar: The thing from Venus
14:45 Green clean Athol
3 pm. New England chefs: Adrian Westrope
4 p.m. Eat Well Be Happy: Purple potato salad with charred corn, Thai-Emmer-Farro salad, summer chocolate-peach cake.
4.30 p.m. Wicked Good Food: Rain or Snow Comfort Foods
5:00 pm The grill seekers: Army against Navy
17:30 Oomas biscuit tin: Polish pastries
18:20 On the water: Lobster
18:40 Jesersize ep4
7:30 p.m. Dave and Dales Nature The Eagle Reserve: Royalston’s hidden treasure
8 p.m. UnReal To Reel: Comedies
9:00 p.m. Happy Hour with guest Eileen Kelly Reed
10pm Creature Traits: The Blancheville Monster
11:45 pm Purr View – Just breathe
Sunday, January 12th
Creature double game: Octaman and Zontar: The Venus thing
02.45 a.m. Green Clean Athol
3 New England Cooks: Adrian Westrope
Eat well, be happy: purple potato salad with charred corn, Thai-Emmer-Farro salad, summer chocolate-peach cake.
4:30 a.m. Wicked Good Food: Rain or Snow Comfort Foods
5 a.m. The Grill Seargents: Army vs Navy
5:30 a.m. Oomas biscuit tin: Polish pastries
6:20 a.m. on the water: Lobster
6:40 a.m. Jesersize ep4
7:30 am Dave and Dales Nature The Eagle Reserve: Royalston’s hidden treasure
8:00 am UnReal To Reel: comedies
9:00 a.m. Bethesda Ministries: Watchmans Duty PT 2
9:30 a.m. Worcester Catholic Diocese: Come, follow Me_Father Mike
10 am Erving Evangelical Church – “Motivation”
10:45 a.m. Purr View – strut for strays
11am happy hour with guest Eileen Kelly Reed
12 noon Mahar Boys basketball against Southwick December 19th
13:10 At the water: shells
1.30 p.m. Dave and Dales Nature The Eagle Reserve: Royalston’s hidden treasure
2:00 p.m. Shining Lights with guests Matt Talbot and Colleen Clyatt
2.30. In focus – Murray Garrett’s Hollywood lens
15:55 We read books: Two truths and one lie
4.00 p.m. Athol Selectboard Meeting January 7th
7:00 p.m. Orange Selectboard Meeting January 8th
11 p.m. Veteran’s Corner: Tree dedication for families with gold stars
Monday January 13th
12:00 p.m. Mahar Boys basketball against Southwick December 19th
1:10 a.m. on the water: mussels
1:30 p.m. Dave and Dales Nature The Eagle Reserve: Royalston’s hidden treasure
2 a.m. Shining Lights with guests Matt Talbot and Colleen Clyatt
2:30 p.m. In focus – Murray Garrett’s Hollywood lens
3:55 am We read books: Two truths and one lie
Athol Selectboard Meeting, January 7th
7:00 am Orange Selectboard Meeting January 8th
11:00 am Veteran corner: Tree dedication for families with golden stars
12 o’clock democracy now!
1.00 p.m. Zita: Royalston’s connection to the royal family
1:25 pm What’s up: Highlanders
2:00 p.m. Natures Way with Pat Worth and Ryan Leclerc
14:50 We read books: First rule of the punk
3 pm. The Athol Historical Society presents The Definite Maybes
4:50 pm Spotlight on architecture: Athol’s public library
5:00 p.m. Greenfield Community College presents the next half century of collaboration
6:00 p.m. Greenfield Community College presents One College Drive_The Music of Tibet
6:30 in the evening. The Greenfield Community College presents the GCC Jazz Ensemble
7:00 p.m. Homegrown: Patty and the Bone Shakers in the back seat
8 p.m. Valley Homegrown: Carinae
9pm Matthew Larson & the documents
10 p.m. Local sounds: Rose Cora Perry and The Truth Untold
10:30 p.m. person to person with Yoron Israel
11 p.m. Book corner: Timewise
23:30 Off The Shelf with Denise DeSimone