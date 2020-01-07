Athol Daily News - AOTV Channel 13 schedule from January 7-10

Tuesday January 7th
12 o’clock democracy now!
1 a.m. opioid community listening forum
2:50 pm Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use and Recovery June 17
5:00 p.m. Greenfield Community College presents Gallery Talk with Amber Scoon
05:50 Greenfield Community College presents One College Drive – The Music of Tibet
06:15 Green Clean Athol
6.30 am The Greenfield Community College presents the GCC Jazz Ensemble
7:00 p.m. Valley Homegrown: Lovewhip
8:00 am Homegrown: Patty and the Bone Shakers in the back seat
9:00 am Homegrown: The Equalites
10 a.m. The Zone 2019 NFL / Patriots review until week 14
11 a.m. Book corner: At times
11:30 am From stock With Eric Jay Dolin
1 PM Let Freedom Ring: A tribute to Martin Luther King
2.00 p.m. Zita: Royalston’s connection to the royal family
2:30 p.m. Get through the weather with Ed winter 2013-2014
3:00 p.m. Turning the wheel: What is your aura?
3:30 p.m. We read books: First rule of punk
3:40 pm The players of the village school present “Discord among the gods”.
5:00 p.m. Drama Circle presents Ty Cobb and The Great American Pastime.
7:00 p.m. Athol Selectboard Meeting January 7th
10:00 pm Your right to know: what is socialism and why has it become so popular with democrats?
10.30 p.m. The Erickson Report
11 p.m. Both sides of the bar: Functionally new for transparency and uplifting mood
11:30 p.m. Chronicle of the White House: Technology: Greater driver of society than politics.
Wednesday January 8th
1.00 p.m. Bethesda Ministries: Watchmans Duty PT 1
1.30 p.m. Worcester Catholic Diocese: Come, follow me, Father Mike
2:00 p.m. Erving Evangelical Church: The Struggle
2:45 p.m. Green Clean Athol
6.30 p.m. Orange Selectboard Meeting December 8th
11:00 p.m. A veteran’s story: Pfc Vahan Berberian
11:30 p.m. Americas Army: 38th parallel to the Korean War
Thursday, January 9th
1 PM Solutions Rising: education and correction services
7:00 p.m. Football Athol at Mahar Thanksgiving November 28th
9:00 p.m. Mahar Boys basketball against Southwick December 19th
22:10 Mahar Boys basketball against Belchertown February 8th
23:39 The smallest pet
Friday January 10th
7:00 am Football at Mahar Thanksgiving November 28th
1 PM Zone ep 5 2019 NFL / Patriots postseason
9:00 p.m. Americana: healthy posture in 1953 & I want to become a secretary in 1941
9.30pm The 56th annual River Rat Race on April 13th