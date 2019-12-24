Athol Daily News – AOTV Channel 13 Schedule December 26-27

Loading...

Published: 12/24/2019 06:45:43

Thursday December 26

12 noon Democracy now!

1 h AOTV and WVAO present A Christmas Carol Live

2:30 p.m. Frozen 1957 (animated)

3:40 p.m. A Christmas Carol (1951)

5:10 p.m. Father Christmas conquers Martians

6:35 p.m. A Christmas Carol (1949) Reported by Vincent Price

7 am UnReal To Reel: Holiday Movies

8 a.m. AOTV and WVAO present A Christmas Carol Live

9:30 AM IN THE MORNING. Catholic diocese of Worcester: special diocese-December 2017 The first Christmas

10:00 a.m. Bethesda Ministry: Truth of Christmas Part 1

10:30 a.m.In Focus-The Hollywood Lens by Murray Garrett

12 noon Democracy now!

1:00 p.m. The Erickson Report

1:30 p.m. Your right to know: what is socialism and why has it become so popular with Democrats?

2 p.m. Both sides of bars: honoring and serving veterans 364 days a year

2:30 AM AFTERNOON. White House Chronicle: Toy Story Hasbro

3 p.m. History of the Orange District Court Part 1

4 p.m. History of the Orange District Court, part 2

5 p.m. MIAA Divisional Playoffs Mahar Football in Ware on November 8, 2019

7 p.m. Athol Football at Mahar's Thanksgiving November 28

9 p.m. The Zone ep 4 2019 NFL / Patriots exam until week 14

10 p.m. Friday evening football: Mahar in Athol on September 27

Friday December 27

12 noon Democracy now!

1 h Erickson report

1:30 p.m. Your right to know: what is socialism and why has it become so popular with Democrats?

2 a.m.Both sides of bars: honoring and serving veterans 364 days a year

2:30 p.m. White House Chronicle: Toy Story Hasbro

3 a.m. History of the Orange District Court Part 1

4 a.m. History of the Orange District Court, part 2

5 am MIAA Divisional Playoffs Mahar Football in Ware on November 8

7:00 am Athol Football at Mahar Thanksgiving on November 28

9 a.m. The Zone ep 4 2019 NFL / Patriots exam until week 14

10 a.m. Friday evening football: Mahar in Athol on September 27

12 noon Democracy now!

1 p.m. History of the National Guard in Orange: looking back with pride

2 p.m. Community Connections: Episode 1

2:30 AM AFTERNOON. Medicinal mammals: Show 2

3:10 p.m. Awareness of Veterans

3:40 p.m. Child care – Legal options for guardians: Part 1: Legal foundations of guardianship

5:30 p.m.. Child Care – Legal Options for Guardians: Part 2: Working with DCF

7:30 p.m. Child Care – Legal Options for Guardians: Part 3: Assessing Benefits for Your Caregivers

8:35 p.m. Americana-In The Suburbs 1950 & # 39; s

9 p.m. The Zone ep 4 2019 NFL / Patriots exam until week 14

10:00 p.m. UnReal To Reel: Holiday Movies

11 PM EVENING. Let freedom ring: a tribute to Martin Luther King