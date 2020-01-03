Athol Daily News – AOTV Channel 13 Calendar January 4-6

Saturday January 4
12 p.m. Democracy now!
1 h Army of the Americas: 38th parallel to the Korean War
1:30 story of a veteran: Pfc Vahan Berberian
2 AM Veterans View
3 hrs Natures Way with Pat Worth and Ryan Leclerc
3:50 am Spotlight on architecture: the Athol public library
4 AM Book Corner: Timewise
04:30 am Off The Shelf with Eric Jay Dolin
5 AM Opioid Community Listening Forum
7 a.m., we read books: first punk rule
7:10 a.m. Child care – Legal options for guardians: Part 3: Assessing benefits for your caregiver
08:15 Childcare – Legal options for guardians: Part 2: Working with DCF
10:10 am Child care – Legal options for guardians: Part 1: Legal foundations of guardianship
12:00 p.m. AOTV Classics presents The Ten Commandments and A Star Is Born.
4:10 p.m. At the water's edge: clams
4:30 p.m. Eat well, be happy: hearty winter soups
5 p.m. Good food bad: soups
5:30 p.m. New England Cooks: Jessie Price
6:35 p.m. Jesersize ep4
7:30 p.m. Local Sounds: Rose Cora Perry and The Truth Untold
8:00 p.m. – Zone ep 4 2019 NFL / Patriots exam until week 14
9 p.m. Unreal To Reel: Sean's top 10
10:00 p.m. Characteristics of the creature: Carnival of souls
Sunday January 5
9:00 am Bethesda Ministries: Watchmans Duty PT 3
9:30 a.m. Catholic Diocese of Worcester: conversation with Archbishop McManus July 2019
10:00 am Evangelical Church of Erving – “Fear”
10:35 A moment of poetry 3: Carol Mays
11:00 a.m. Dexter Park School Building Committee meeting December 11, 2019
11.50 a.m. Spotlight on architecture: the Athol public library
12:00 p.m. 56th annual river rat race April 13, 2019
2:30 p.m. Athol Football at Mahar's Thanksgiving November 28, 2019
4:30 p.m. Mahar Boys Basketball vs Southwick December 19, 2019
6:00 p.m. MS awareness: knowledge is power Part # 1
6:30 p.m. MS awareness: knowledge is power Part 2
7 p.m. MS awareness: knowledge is power Part # 3
7:30 p.m. MS awareness: knowledge is power Part # 4
8 p.m. Dave and Dale’s Nature The Eagle Reserve: Royalston’s Hidden Treasure
8:30 p.m. Athol Parks and Greenway Network
9:20 p.m .: We read books: the first punk rule
9:30 p.m. The empty chair exposes dependence: portraits, poems and heroin
10 p.m. Road To Recovery: training and education of the workforce
11:00 p.m. Franklin County Matters: Opioid Task Force
Monday January 6
12 p.m. Democracy now!
1:00 p.m. Opioid Community Listening Forum
2:50 p.m. Mental Health, Addiction and Recovery Committee June 17, 2019
5:00 p.m. Greenfield Community College presents Gallery Talk with Amber Scoon
5:50 p.m. Greenfield Community College presents One College Drive Tibetan Music
6.15 p.m. Green Clean Athol
6:30 p.m. Greenfield Community College presents the GCC Jazz Ensemble
7 p.m. Valley Homegrown: Love
8:00 p.m. Homegrown: Patty back seat and the bone shakers
9 p.m. Homegrown: ties
