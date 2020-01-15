Athol Daily News - Antonio Gates Announces Retirement After 16 Years of Career

Published: 1/14/2020 8:27:29 PM

Changed: 14.01.2020 20:26:40 h

Antonio Gates, who became one of the most productive bottlenecks in the NFL without playing a bit of college football, announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Gates has spent his entire 16-year career with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers. His 116 touchdown catches are the highest in league history.

“I never thought I would play this soccer game for so long or how happy I would be to play it with just one organization,” he said in a statement. “I want to thank the Chargers organization, Dean Spanos and the Spanos family, and the National Football League for the opportunity to live a dream and play the game I love.”

Gates, who hasn’t played this season, will join Chargers’ front office as a legend ambassador. He is the franchise leader in receptions (955) and receives shipyards (11,841) and touchdowns. His 220 games in the regular season take second place. He has had eight seasons in which he has eight or more touchdowns and 21 multi-TD games.

Gates’ receptions and shipyards rank third, his games fourth. He was selected three times for the All-Pro team and eight times for the Pro Bowl. It can be considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame from class 2024.

“It is without a doubt one of the greatest bottlenecks ever. He is the master of a pivot three and seven route. He went pretty well with everyone else, ”said Philip Rivers, whose 89 TD passes to Gates are the most productive QB-TE duo in the history of the league. “It was so difficult to cover that we had a” Gates Rule “in the QB room. We talked through the readings and plays and everyone had a” goal rule “. That meant pretty much when he was one on one , throw it there. ”

Gates played football at Detroit Central High School. He originally went to Michigan to play soccer and basketball, but left when Nick Saban just wanted him to play soccer. He moved to Eastern Michigan, but eventually ended up in Kent State, where he led the school to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament in 2002.

His 6-foot-4 frame was not of great interest to the NBA Scouts, but his hands and feet attracted the NFL Scouts, who were aware of Gates’ high school career. He signed with Chargers in 2003 as an unsolicited rookie and made an immediate impression. The first of his 21 100-yard games was a week 9 win over Minnesota, the first to be won by a Chargers newcomer since Wayne Walker in 1989.

Gates helped the Chargers make seven appearances after the season. His TD in last year’s defeat against New England made him the oldest narrow end in the history of the league at 38 years and 209 days.

Director General Tom Telesco hopes that Gates won’t have to wait long for his chance to get to Canton.

“Antonio has redefined what the close end position looks like and is responsible for how we rate and display the position in today’s NFL,” he said. “The rewriting of the record book is obviously part of it, but if you needed a large block to convert it down first, you needed a calm voice in the group or leadership in the locker room, that was Antonio. He not only did one thing well, he did everything well. And that makes it the first choice in the Hall of Famer in my book. “