Athol Daily News - Anticipated ARSD budget encourages performance discussion

ATHOL – The draft budget of the Athol Royalston Regional School District will be reviewed by city officials this Wednesday at a general assembly at the Athol Royalston Middle School. While certain spending issues are addressed with certainty, this will also be the issue of district performance.

At a meeting last week, Ken Duffy, chairman of the Advisory Committee on Finance and Warrants, wondered aloud why the district’s state ranking hadn’t improved.

“I think these communities – Royalston and Athol,” said Duffy, “have done a very good job of providing structural and educational assistance to (the district). I would like a clear answer to what is keeping us from moving from level 4 to level 3. I want a specific answer. I hear that “the state wants one more year” or “the state is looking at it”. It seems to me that we – we have new buildings; three out of four buildings in the district are new according to building standards. The facilities are good. We just put $ 10 million into high school – a few million of that is local money. That was absolutely necessary. We were told for a while that elementary school was really the main reason why we were prevented from leaving Level 4.

“I just want to know,” he continued, “what we don’t do has to be done because we’ve been at level 4 for some time now.” Aren’t we doing something we should? Is it a dollar question? Is it a curriculum question? Is it a combination? There must be a reason. ”

“We simply invested too much money in our school district,” said Rebecca Bialecki, Chair of Athol Selectboard. No other company in the world would operate in this way. And at this point it is the year in which I am less likely to support a lot more money for our schools because at some point it is no longer about the money. It is about the quality of training and we need to hear from them how that has changed. ”

“At the moment, I think it’s a fair question,” said Duffy. “In the past five or six years we have met all the guidelines they asked us to comply with. We did things for their facilities. Everything justified. If you don’t think we need a new middle school or elementary school, just listen All of these schools – their time had come and the high school needed to be updated.

“And we give money every year with the necessary care, which goes beyond our (state) minimum.” What is holding us back? ”

In an interview on Friday, ARSD superintendent Darcy Fernandes responded to the criticism. “First they changed the labels,” she said. “It is no longer” Level 4, Level 2, Level 3. The labels have changed and we are under “need support or intervention.” That’s exactly what they use for language.

“I’m not trying to predict the future, but I can tell you what has happened so far.”

Fernandes said that the rating for the Athol Community Elementary School has improved from 1 to 6 since its arrival, based on a 100 scale.

“We obviously saw growth in the building and in that direction,” she said. “I think it takes three to five years for a real change to take place. I’ve been here for 2½ years and the state says we have made significant progress. I would hope it stays that way, and there are many factors that will help – including the budget.

“Of course, in order to continue to be successful, we need to be able to maintain the same level of service, and that will be of the utmost importance in all of this.” If you cannot maintain the services, you will likely encounter how to take care of children when they have problems. So my hope would be that we can maintain that. ”

Fernandes added that she is grateful for the district’s support from its member communities.

“I really appreciated that as a superintendent,” she continued. “I was able to create some new positions, so I’m grateful to Athol and Royalston for that. I would say if we continue to have this type of support we should continue to see good moves if we continue.”

Fernandes compared the district’s efforts to improve the performance of a team that participates in a marathon without ever training.

“They know that without this training, they won’t catch up to the top runners, so your goal is always to make sure you create the conditions they need to keep getting better.”

The General Assembly on Wednesday will take place at 6 p.m. in the library of the Athol Royalston Middle School.