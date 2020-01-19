Athol Daily News - Annual population census

Published: 1/19/2020 4:38:43 PM

Modified: 01/19/2020 4:37:44 PM

ATHOL – The city of Athol has its annual census for 2020. Census forms have already been sent to all households.

Residents should return the forms as soon as possible. According to a statement in Massachusetts General Law, Chapter 51, Section 4, all residents are required to provide the name, current address, date of birth, occupation, nationality (if they are not United States citizens) and address.

It is important to complete and return the census form as the information is used to determine school and public security requirements, residence certificates, excise duty benefits, veteran and senior services, and voting status, the statement said. If you do not respond to the census, it will be removed from the active voting list and possibly removed from the voter registration lists.

Completed and signed census forms can be returned to the employee’s office in the envelope provided, emailed to townclerk@townofathol.org, or returned to the office. Office hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8pm to 5pm; Tuesday, 8pm to 8pm, offices are closed on Friday. Residents who do not receive a census form or have a question should contact the town clerk’s office at 978-249-4551.