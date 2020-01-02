Athol Daily News – An accessibility project broken down, one to do

Loading...

ROYALSTON – The Selectboard will hold a public hearing at its regular meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss the transfer of funds provided as part of a global community development grant for fiscal 2016.

Grants Administrator Kevin Flynn said the board of directors wanted to transfer about $ 23,000 from the fuel assistance driving line to the driving line that funded the construction of a new elevator to city hall. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Work on the project started in March, with the idea that it would be completed by the end of the year. However, several last minute problems arose, delaying the final agreement for the means of transport to be used by the public.

We hope that final approval from the city’s electrical and building inspectors will be obtained and that permits will be issued within the next two weeks.

National Grid was scheduled to complete electrical work on the elevator on Tuesday, but work was delayed due to the winter storm that swept through the area. The utility is expected to complete the job within the next week.

The grant that covered the Royalston project also enabled the installation of a wheelchair lift at Phillipston City Hall. It was decided at a joint meeting of the selection committees of the two cities that an elevator should be installed in Phillipston because the total amount of the grant – just over $ 831,000 – plus 334,000 Additional $ in other local and grant resources, would not cover the cost. two elevators, as originally proposed. This change allowed Phillipston officials to avoid having to seek additional $ 220,000 in funding.

Both projects required extensive work on each of the municipal buildings. Residents and officials from both communities wanted to ensure that the work did not affect the aesthetics of the historic structures. The Royalston City Hall was built in 1800, while the Phillipston City Hall was built in 1867.

The installation of the elevator at Phillipston City Hall had much less impact on the structure since an elevator did not require as much building to accommodate an elevator. He also avoided the construction of an engine room or the construction of a pit, which provides clearance for the support components that are under the floor of the elevator cabin, allowing the floor of the elevator to stop at the lowest floor level.

The Royalston elevator was installed at the back of the town hall while access to the Phillipston elevator is on one side of the building. The elevator has been in service and accessible to the public for several weeks. The installation of other fixtures was necessary to bring the city's buildings into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

There had been a brief concern that failure to put the finishing touches on the Royalston elevator could result in penalties imposed by the State Department of Housing and Community Development, which oversees the CDBG program. However, said Flynn, the Ministry of Housing and Community Development was kept informed of developments and potential sanctions were avoided.

The architect of the two projects was Paul Lieneck of the firm Ashby Haynes, Lieneck and Smith. The work was supervised by Kurtz Construction of Westfield.