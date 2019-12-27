Athol Daily News – Amid fierce passers-by, Brady and Brees grow older

Loading...

Between them, Tom Brady and Drew Brees played 38 seasons of professional football, 39 if you count 2008, when the New England star broke his knee in week 1. The two should probably be long Retire and count the days until they enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Instead, they still move away – and could do it against each other on February 2 in a little thing called the Super Bowl.

No, 40-year-old quarterbacks should not yet set NFL records. Still, Brees still seems to be doing it.

And it is certain that the 42-year-old QBs do not even have their place on the field. But Brady has the Patriots in position for – not most Americans want to read this – a fourth consecutive Super Bowl trip, and his 10th overall, with six wins.

The influx of warm arms, from Patrick Mahomes to Lamar Jackson, from Carson Wentz to Deshaun Watson, has drawn so much attention across the football galaxy. However, it is the two forties who dominate the quarterback universe, perhaps for their last seasons.

Adding spices to their central scene of continuous presence are the statistics. Consider the career touchdown passes that marked Peyton Manning until Brees broke him in Game 14 for the Saints. He now has 544, beating Brady to the record in part because New Orleans has a more dangerous, reliable and varied attack than New England these days. Brady is at 539.

While none of these smugglers are statistics freaks, they are certainly aware of the numbers they have compiled.

"Obviously before the season you know you are some distance away but once the season starts you only focus on winning the matches and what I have to do as a quarterback for this team to put us in the best position to succeed. Says Brees. "With that, I guess the statistics come, and maybe they add up, and then all of a sudden, you're close enough to be within striking distance of some of these things."

With Michael Thomas running for him, Brees could always come close to unthinkable numbers. Thomas has already broken the single season record for receptions with 145, and has caught 42 of those of Teddy Bridgewater while Brees has been sidelined for five games with a thumb injury.

The presence of Thomas, ball carrier Alvin Kamara, a solid offensive line and coach Sean Payton could be attractive enough for Brees to return next year. Or he could get away from the NFL without anything to prove, especially if the Saints can win a second NFL title since he ventured to the Big Easy in 2006. C & # 39 is certainly doable: if New Orleans defeats Carolina's weakness on Sunday while Green Bay and San Francisco lose, the Saints will be the seed of the NFC. A simple victory over the Panthers deserves a bye.

New Orleans could find itself in a strange position for the quarterback in 2020, as Bridgewater will be a high demand free agent. The Saints would like to hang on to Bridgewater, 27, who went 5-0 to replace Brees. But at what price if Brees is still there?

New England has similar questions to answer, and they will get bigger after the playoffs. Brady had an irregular season with few established talents around him. His only reliable veteran goal is Julian Edelman, and protection has been patchy at best. Unlike Brees, who still has the mobility to play outside the pocket, Brady is pretty much stationary.

He is also perhaps the greatest pocket smuggler of all time. Surely, the fiery, often combative (on the field) Brady is the most accomplished quarterback with his six rings. Never firing him is insane, and the Patriots have 12-3, just like the Saints.

But there are more negative vibes around Brady than ever. His passer classification could reach its lowest level since 2003. His contract ends after this season. There have been rumors that he wants to get out of New England, whether he's retired or, if you can imagine, joining another club as a free agent.

Of course, Brees did not draw such titles. Then again, while he was the face of the franchise in New Orleans, Brady was for years the face of the NFL.

Brady notes that there is really no status quo in the sport – not even for a quarterback with almost two full decades of gameplay on his resume.

"Yes, there are a lot of new parts and you always try to incorporate them from week to week," says Brady. "And every year is a little different, the challenges are different. You just can't trust:" Well, we will do exactly what we did before "or" We will do exactly what we we did last week. "You have to reinvent yourself every week. How the game plan takes shape and what the guys have to do to execute takes shape.

"It's still a bit of a challenge, but the soccer season isn't meant to be easy. It’s difficult for us. … We are in the middle of that, we are deep in the game and we just need to have the mental strength and competitive endurance to keep appearing everyday and work as hard as possible to be ready to compete when we are called. "

It's something Brady and Brees have always been able to do. Getting into quarantine had no effect. The same could be true when they are 50 years old.