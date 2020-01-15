Athol Daily News - Alex Cora, manager of the Red Sox, shot in the face of the scandal

Published: 1/14/2020 9:44:33 PM

Modified: 01/14/2020 9:43:45 PM

BOSTON – Boston Red Sox fired coach Alex Cora on Tuesday, a day after baseball commissioner Rob Manfred had involved him in the sport’s scandal.

Cora was the bank coach for the Houston Astros when they illegally stole signs and won the 2017 World Series. He then led Boston in his first season as a manager to the title the following year. Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were released Monday, an hour after Manfred banned them for the 2020 season because of their role in the cheat program.

In Manfred’s nine-page report, Cora was mentioned eleven times and described as a key person in the planning and implementation of the fraud plan.

Cora met with the management of Red Sox on Tuesday, less than a month before the spring training began.

“Given the results and the commissioner’s decision, we decided together that Alex would not be able to effectively run the club. We agreed to go our separate ways,” said one statement, the owners John Henry, Chairman Tom, attributed to Werner, CEO Sam Kennedy and Cora.

According to Manfred, Cora was one of those who “created and executed” aspects of the scam scheme, in which the team decoded the catchers’ signals to the pitchers with a midfield camera and against a trash can with a bat or a massage cannon near the dugout canoe hit Let the players know which pitch would come.

Manfred announced that he was withholding Cora’s punishment pending a separate investigation into the allegations that the Red Sox had stolen in 2018.

“We agreed today that parting was the best thing for the organization,” Cora said in a Red Sox statement. “I don’t want to distract the Red Sox when they get ahead.”

The new Mets manager and former Astros player Carlos Beltrán was also affected by Manfred in his report Monday, the only player mentioned. Manfred decided that if a player violated Boston and the New York Yankees in 2017 to use electronics to steal catcher signs, no player should be punished.

The Mets have not commented on Beltrán’s status.

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost the World Series against the Astros in 2017 and the Red Sox in 2018.

“All clubs have been asked by Major League Baseball not to comment on today’s Houston Astros punishment because it is inappropriate to comment on another club’s discipline,” Los Angeles said in a statement Monday night. “The Dodgers have also been asked not to comment on any wrongdoing during the 2017 World Series, and will not comment further at this time.”

Cora, a member of the 2007 Boston Championship Club, was hired in November to take over a Red Sox team that won AL East titles in a row in 2016/17 but failed to rise in the postseason under John Farrell.

Cora led the team to a franchise record of 108 regular season wins in 2018 and its fourth World Series title in 15 years. The Red Sox defeated a pair of 100 winning teams in the Yankees and Astros in the AL playoffs. They then defeated the Dodgers in a five-game World Series, making Cora the first Puerto Rican manager to win a championship and the fifth manager to take a team for a title in his first season.

He was rewarded by baseball operations president Dave Dombrowski with a new contract that included an additional guaranteed season in 2021 that included a club option for 2022.

Dombrowski was released in September after the Red Sox hit an 84-78 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015. He was replaced in this offseason by Chaim Bloom, the former manager of Tampa Bay Rays, who will lead the search for a new manager.

“This is a sad day for us,” said Henry, Werner and Kennedy in a statement. “Alex is a special person and a loved member of the Red Sox. We are grateful for its impact on our franchise. We will miss his passion, energy and significant contributions to the New England and Puerto Rico communities. “

The scandal – but not the severity of the punishment – is reminiscent of the 2007 New England Patriots’ sign-theft program, in which the team videotaped opposing coaches to decipher their signals. The NFL fined the patriots $ 250,000 and linked them with a first-round draft pick. She also fined coach Bill Belichick $ 500,000.

Cora’s departure means that 10 of the 30 MLB teams start the 2020 season with a new manager. Boston’s new manager will be fifth in ten seasons.