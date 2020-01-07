Athol Daily News - Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa says he will enter 2020 NFL draft

Loading...

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ended the initial question about his future and announced on Monday that he was going into the NFL draft.

Now the questions will be where to move in and not whether to become a professional.

Tagovailoa is recovering from surgery on his right hip in November after injuring himself in Mississippi on November 16. The serious injury has made his design status less clear, although the Alabama team surgeon, Dr. Lyle Cain, who said Tagovailoa’s prognosis was “excellent” and predicts a full recovery.

Tagovailoa said during a press conference that he was optimistic that he could play next season, but said it was difficult to predict what his draft would be.

“It is certainly a unique situation,” said Tagovailoa with his parents and little brother Taulia, who were watching from the front row. “A lot of the people, the managers, the owners I spoke to said the same thing. They see this injury almost like a knee injury, although it isn’t. In a way, OK, we’ll take a chance on this guy , or will he possibly be able to do a pro day before the design and what-not?

“Really, the biggest thing they want to do is see that we can move and that we’re back to how we were before the injury.”

This year’s quarterbacks include the winner of the LSU Heisman Trophy, Joe Burrow, and Oregon player Justin Herbert. If Tagovailoa had returned to Alabama and looked like his old self, there would be no guarantee that he would be the first choice in a 2021 draft that is likely to include Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.

Tagovailoa, the runner-up of the Heisman Trophy 2018, helped Alabama master the transition to one of the country’s most important crimes. In less than two seasons as a starter, he set an Alabama record with 87 touchdown passes and finished third with 7,442 passes.

Before the injury at the end of the season, he was once again one of the top Heisman candidates. In his absence, Alabama lost to Auburn and failed for the first time at the college football playoffs.

“Tua has probably had as much of an impact on our program as any other player we’ve ever had,” said Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. “And I don’t just speak as a soccer player. He has a great character. He is a great leader. He did a wonderful job in the classroom.

“He has a spirit that has had a very, very positive impact on me and everyone around him.”

Tagovailoa, who had gone to New York for the weekend for a hip exam, recognized the uncertainty of his draft status. He will continue to rehabilitate in Tuscaloosa.

Tagovailoa declined when asked if he was sure that he would still be a good first round choice.

“I don’t think I can tell you that,” he said. “I don’t think any of the teams can tell you that. It really depends on how the doctor’s report matches the MRI and my x-rays after three months (after the injury).

“But I also think what is crucial for this decision is our belief. It is a leap. “

Tagovailoa also had other injury problems during his career. He left the Southeastern Conference championship game in the second year with an ankle injury and missed the second half of the game in Tennessee and the game in Arkansas with a major ankle sprain.

He returned for 418 yards and four touchdowns to throw in a loss against the No. 1 LSU and was injured late in the first half of the next game.

“I would say it was a roller coaster ride because I got to know the spectrum of both sides, had a lot of success, won a national championship and lost a national championship,” said Tagovailoa. “Overcome adversity, return from it and go on. It was just a mix of emotions.

“I think getting to a place like this helped me to be in the best position to be successful later in life.”

The left-hander from Hawaii has become one of the most productive passers-by and most popular players in Alabama. Tagovailoa became a sensation in the national championship game two years ago. The newcomer came off the bench to lead the Crimson Tide to a comeback win over Georgia and to give DeVonta Smith the win in extra time.

Then he beat the two-year starter Jalen Hurts for the starting job. After the season, Hurts moved to Oklahoma and became Heisman’s runner-up while leading the Sooners into the playoffs.

But it had become Tua’s team long before. Now Alabama is beginning a search for its successor who can keep the program in the national title fight.

Mac Jones started the last two regular season games and the Citrus Bowl against Michigan. He overtook 1,503 yards and 14 touchdowns against just three interceptions.

He ended up with a big bowl performance, crossing 327 yards and three touchdowns in Western Carolina and Auburn in a 35-16 win.

Jones could face competition from freshman Taulia Tagovailoa, Tua’s younger brother, and new five-star recruit Bryce Young.