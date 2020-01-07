Athol Daily News - After Tom Brady's Early Playoff? Who knows?

Loading...

Teammates and opponents, coaches and NFL executives, even most fans, realize that Tom Brady has nothing to prove.

There could be a vote against: Brady himself.

Perhaps because of this, in the midst of disappointment and dissatisfaction with how the Patriots’ season ended and how he performed in the second half of the schedule, Brady was quite close to guaranteeing that he would be back for a 21st season. At 43 years old.

When asked about retirement after losing the wildcard to the Texans, Brady said, “I would say that this is fairly unlikely, but, yes, hopefully, unlikely.”

Brady later added to another question about his plans:

“Again, I don’t want to do too much in the future and all. I mean, this team fought hard. We fought every day, we tried to improve, we worked hard to improve, and I was proud to be part of this team, not just this year but every year.

“Again, I just don’t know what’s going to happen and I’m not going to predict it. No one has to make decisions at this point. I love to play football, I love to play for this team. I loved it, playing for this team for two decades and winning a lot of games and I don’t know what it will look like if we get ahead, so we just take it day after day. “

Brady no longer needs football from the standpoint of success. Not with a record of six Super Bowl rings, four MVP honors in the big game and three MVP league prizes. Five years after his retirement, he is celebrated as the Hall of Famer of First Choice in Canton, Ohio.

He doesn’t need the money either.

What he seems to need like so many top athletes is the competition that spices up his existence. The adrenaline explosions. The challenges.

The changing room rapport. The practices. The game plan.

Brady certainly knows that there are few, if any, substitutions outside of the game when he leaves the game for good. Unlike the man with whom he is most compared among his contemporaries, Peyton Manning, Brady doesn’t fit the off-field celebrity role that Manning has accepted so well.

Aside from physical complaints – and few football players have ever taken care of themselves like Brady – another year at the top of the Patriots or another team seems feasible. Here’s a look at what uniform Brady could slip into for 2020.

PATRIOTS

Obviously, the most logical thing to do is to stay where he has not been the face of the franchise for the past two decades, but the face of the league for several years. Or is it?

Brady may want to try repeating his successes in New England with another coach. Partly to show that it can reach the top in a different system and city. Partly to show that the patriots’ run was more brilliant than anything else.

If he returns to Foxborough, Brady can name his price. Has anyone seen owner Robert Kraft resist? Especially after some of the “hometown discounts” that Brady is said to have included in past negotiations?

He would also be wise to insist on better staff nearby, after the talent at the receiver and on the offensive line has dropped this season.

CHARGER

Brady is a Californian. Sure, it’s NoCal, but he and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, seem to fit perfectly in SoCal.

Philip Rivers is in one of his worst seasons and the chargers may be ready to continue from their longstanding QB. And how could you better move into your new home? They are overshadowed by the rams in the SoFi stadium – with the exception of Brady behind the middle.

BENGALS

Brady could play and teach Joe Burrow. No, he’s probably not going to touch the worst team in the NFL.

BEARS

Brady at 53 may be more reliable than Mitchell Trubisky this season. And like New England, Chicago has a top-notch defense.

COWBOYS

Perhaps Dak Prescott is not the answer to the American Team’s Super Bowl drought that was almost a quarter of a century ago. We all know how happy Jerry Jones makes headlines. What a fool that would be in Big D.