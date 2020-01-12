Athol Daily News - A page from North Quabbin's story: Former slave Anson Taylor

Published: 1/12/2020 4:29:33 PM

Life is sometimes complicated and hard. Stories don’t always end as we hope. The story is no different. It is also complicated, hard and complex. I was reminded of this when I saw the story of Anson Taylor from Arkansas. Like many of us, he had a life before the part of his story that made him aware of me happened. He was born and raised in Arkansas – a slave to James F. Taylor.

The Massachusetts part of its story begins in a Worcester courthouse when he was 8 years old. He had accompanied Mary Taylor, his slave owner’s wife, to friends in Massachusetts who served as her personal companion.

In Commonwealth vs. The court question was whether Anson is now free in Massachusetts or whether he should be sent back to slavery. The case records indicate that Mary Taylor does not claim custody of the boy as a slave and does not intend to carry him back to Arkansas against his will. The court ruled otherwise on October 9, 1841. Anson should stay in Massachusetts. It can be discussed whether the right decision has been made. What cannot be discussed was what I saw in the eyes of my mind – a scene that was deeper than what I read. I saw an 8-year-old child standing in the courtroom of a state he had never been to before, and others had to decide his fate, much like he had done all his life.

Dr. George Hoyt was appointed guardian of Anson by the court. Eventually Anson became Rev. Richard Chipman’s parish, with both men living in Athol. Anson lived in Athol for several years and attended the Athol schools.

Hoyt also had difficulty with the position he had taken in the case. “He was almost bullied and threatened for his position on the matter, so he didn’t dare go through the city with his gig without carrying stones as weapons for his protection,” said Athol Past and Present, By Lilley Brewer Caswell.

Anson next appears in an article in William Lloyd Garrison’s Liberator Newspaper that reports an anniversary of freedom in Hubbardston. The event was a fairly large gathering that attracted several local cities. William Lloyd Garrison spoke at the event. After a speech by Otis Greenwood from Hubbardston, Anson received a banner that said, “I am free,” to which he replied, “Thank you, my brother, for this love sign. It can be mine now because my chains are broken. I was once a poor little Arkansas slave. But the flag of the free is waving all over me. ”

Despite the good results of the abolitionist movement as a whole, I was appalled that a child under the age of 9 or 10 served as a support for a political agenda. However, this is what the story tells us.

As an eternal optimist, however, I hoped Anson would end happier, as he was just being trained and would have more opportunities in the north than in Arkansas. However, Anson reappeared in a letter dated June 8, 1846, from Richard Manning Chipman of Athol to Amos Augustus Phelps. The letter said that Chipman Phelps was writing about a private matter. At the time of writing, Taylor was 14 years old. It was said that Anson had been with Dr. Hoyt lived. After living with Chipman, he continued to live with Rev. G. S. Browne, who moved to Hinsdale, N.H., then to New York.

Chipman received letters from Browne more than twice a year, describing Anson Taylor as the most virtuous boy he ever knew. However, in April 1846, Chipman received another letter stating that Taylor had gradually maliciously stolen and lied to efforts to burn Mr. B.’s home with partial success. “This letter, along with many other fascinating historical documents from Massachusetts that have been digitized, can be viewed at www.digitalcommonwealth.org.

So what happened between the beginning and the end of this story? We may never find out. Although I continue to research, I still have to find out how Anson Taylor’s life has developed. However, his story makes me sad when I wonder how the first Anson Taylor developed into the last Anson Taylor and how we all change for the better and worse from what has influenced us from the outside and the inside. It also reminded me of how complicated and complex history can be.

Carla Charter is a local historian and author. She has written several books on abolition in the Quabbin area.