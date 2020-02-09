Athol Daily News – A page from North Quabbin History: Minute Tapioca Company

Published on: 9-2-2020 4:41:18 PM

Tapioca pudding is a treat for many and has been a dessert food for years. In Orange, however, this favorite dessert was more than a sweet treat – it also fed the local economy for many years. The Minute Tapioca Co. was one of the many industries that once called the city home.

Tapioca first came to Orange in 1894 when John Whitman of Whitman Grocery Co. founded his company in the old J. B. Reynolds Shoe Co. building, where he started making his tasty dessert.

In 1904, Whitman even started to prepare a cookbook with recipes using the pudding that his company produced. In 1918 the name of the company itself was changed to Minute Tapioca and the company had grown into the old car factory Grout.

“They were the leading maker of Minute Tapioca throughout the country,” said Linda Temple, head of acquisitions and guide and member of the board of the Orange Historical Society.

In World War II, Temple continued, “with the men on their way to war, the factory was primarily run by women and produced not only the famous Minute Tapioca, but also war rations such as instant potatoes.”

Among the women who worked at the time, Temple said, were her aunt Violet Chamberlin and aunt Arlene Rivers, who was her mother. “One worked for days and the other worked for nights. The factory was all run by women who worked two shifts during the war. We lived on Prospect Street, overlooking the factory. “

By then, Temple continued, the New Home Sewing Machine Company was no longer in operation, so Minute Tapioca along with Rodney Hunt were the big companies. “The Minute Tapioca factory closed in the 1960s when I was in high school. I remember that classmates with their families to Dover, Del. Relocated when the factory was sold to General Foods. “

There are still memories of the time of Minute Tapioca Company in Orange today. The original Minute Tapioca Co. building on West Main Street still exists and now houses the Orange Innovation Center. Pete’s Tire Barn is now on the site of the old Grout Factory.

The Grand Drape still exists in the Stadhuispodium. This curtain with an image of the Minute Man statue was made by the Twin City Scenic Co. in Minneapolis and funded by the Minute Tapioca Co. and then donated to the city.

The curtain was completely restored in 2019. The Orange Historical Society also has an exhibition of industries that once existed in Orange. There are also classic postcards from the Minute Tapioca Company in its heyday.

The historic association is closed for the season, but will open again in June and is open by appointment. More information about the Orange Historical Society can be found at www.orangehistoricalsocietyma.org/

Carla Charter is a local historian and author. She has written several books funded by the Massachusetts Cultural Council on abolition in the North Central area of ​​Massachusetts.