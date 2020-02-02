Published: 2/2/2020 4:46:56 PM

Dots North Quabbin – and the rest of the state by the way – are historic markings. We have seen them all, signs passed quickly while we went here or there. We may have noticed them, but we never really stopped thinking about the story behind them.

That is a stone marker on North Main Street in Petersham. Although Daniel Shays Rebellion may have started in Springfield, the last battle for the rebellion took place on February 4, 1787 in Petersham. So this stone does not mark the beginning of Shay’s rebellion, but the end thereof.

Daniel Shays served in the Revolutionary War including in the battles of Bunker Hill, Lexington and Saratoga. After the revolution, the coastal and eastern parts of the state became more prosperous. The central and western parts of Massachusetts, however, did not do so well. These areas were inhabited by farmers who lived from what they brought up and exchanged neighbors for other things they might need.

In 1785 the state legislator increased the property tax to cover the part of the state’s debt. Meanwhile, the Bowdoin government increased efforts to reclaim taxes due. Unable to meet their debts and tax obligations, many of the struggling farmers, who were at risk of losing their farms, filed a petition with the Enlightenment Court.

When the Boston court withdrew in 1786 without dealing with many of the farmers’ petitions, the farmers, including Shays, marched to Northampton to prevent the courts from remaining. Similar actions had taken place within a month at the courts in Worcester and Springfield. Daniel Shays finally had enough. Shays, with the help of other farmers, raided the Springfield arsenal to collect weapons for a rebellion to overthrow the state government.

Because the federal government was unable to finance a militia to suppress the uprising, these uprisings were tackled by a combination of the Massachusetts state militia and the establishment of private militias. One of these private militias was led by Benjamin Lincoln, who had served as Major General during the Revolutionary War.

On February 3, Lincoln forced his militia to march at night from Hadley to Petersham, a distance of about 30 miles in an attempt to capture Shays and his men. This march took place by falling below zero in the snow, according to the marker.

On the morning of Sunday, February 4, 1787, Lincoln Shays and 150 of his men managed to surprise Petersham. There, three of Shay’s troops were wounded at the Battle of Petersham and three died. Lincoln’s troop victims included a dead and a wounded. Several men from Shays, including Shays themselves, escaped to Vermont and New Hampshire to prevent persecution.

So what ultimately changed the uprising? The rebellion of many is credited as one of the events that led to the Philadelphia treaty that met three months later to create the American constitution.

That brings me back to where I started. If one marker has such a fascinating story, how many more equally fascinating historical stories are held by other markers that we travel by every day? It is something to think about as we navigate through the region. A reminder that we may have to stop occasionally and really wonder about the history that we often pass through in our daily lives, often without even thinking about it for a while.

Carla Charter is a local historian and author. She has written several books funded by the Massachusetts Cultural Council on abolition in the North Central area of ​​Massachusetts.