Published: 1/10/2020 9:57:26 PM

Modified: 01/10/2020 9:56:46 PM

A primer (in this sense usually pronounced as a premer with a soft i) is a first textbook for teaching reading, for example an alphabet book or a basic reader. The word is also used more generally to refer to a book that represents the most basic elements of a topic. What follows in this column is just that, a fundamental introduction to the question of carbon storage.

Carbon emissions have become an issue of great interest here in Massachusetts and around the world. As a member of the Massachusetts Fish and Wildlife Board, this author had the opportunity to receive a briefing from Brian Hawthorne of MassWildlife. It was incredibly revealing on an extremely complex subject. Brian provided a report on scientific data collected in MassWildlife areas about the carbon stored and produced there.

Since the presentation, I have struggled to offer readers the same enlightenment that board members have received in the short space that I have in each column.

In the next issue of MassWildlife magazine, the lead article is an incredibly informative article. It was written by Brian and John Scanlon and is a must for anyone interested in what’s really going on in the environment. With a very interesting narrative that focuses on a 150 year old oak tree, it guides the reader through the process of what is really going on in terms of carbon, trees and us. If you have not yet subscribed to MassWildlife, you should take action and become a subscriber this way. You can subscribe online by going to the MassWildlife website or browsing the magazine. It’s an incredible bargain at $ 6 for a year (4 issues) or $ 10 for two years (8 issues). This one item is more than worth the investment.

The article explains the value of active management in MassWildlife areas. There are some important points in the article. In 2006, 13.4 million tons of carbon were stored in MassWildlife. Thanks to new land purchases, 5.2 million tons of storage have been added since 2006. Another 1.9 million tons of carbon storage was added through forest growth. Habitat management since 1966 has released 0.13 million tonnes, which is less than 7% of carbon storage from forest growth. This data is only part of the complex story that the article presents to readers.

With so many discussions about climate change, carbon release, tree protection and felling, it’s important to look at the numbers. How much carbon is stored compared to the carbon released by forest habitat management in MassWildlife countries? MassWildlife Habitat biologists recently performed a detailed listing of carbon storage and release in WMA and WCE forest areas. Results for both carbon storage and release come from formulas that use data from a 2006 forest inventory in MassWildlife areas, information about habitat management activities (tree felling and tree mulching), and wood products derived from these activities , The results also take into account forest growth since 2006 and protection of the forest from additional land acquisition since 2006. Finally, information from habitat management activities on MassWildlife forest areas from 1966 to 2019 was also included in the equation.

The final numbers are mostly positive. MassWildlife forest areas currently store 20.37 million tons of carbon. The amount of carbon released since 1966 in forest habitat management (tree felling and tree mulching) in all MassWildlife areas is only 0.13 million tons. The amount of carbon released in forestry activities for wildlife habitat management is a tiny fraction of the carbon storage generated by the growth of trees and plants on MassWildlife land.

In other words, the annual ratio of carbon storage to carbon tax in the MassWildlife countries is 17: 1. This means that for every pound of carbon released by habitat restoration and management, 17 pounds are added to storage through tree growth in unmanaged forest areas become. Even after taking into account the release of carbon from active forest management, far more carbon is stored in MassWildlife areas than at the end of the previous year. The bottom line is that it is possible to actively manage forests in order to achieve habitat and forest conservation goals while taking positive account of climate change concerns.

For this purpose, MassWildlife will continue its mission to protect wild animals and include climatic aspects in forest and habitat planning over the next 150 years.

Carbon is stored in different pools in a forest and the amount of carbon in these pools changes over time. The five forest basins live above ground (trees, shrubs and other plants), live underground (roots), dead wood (dead dead trees and fallen logs), waste (leaves, needles and small branches) and organic soil (rotting) organic material in the Ground).

Here is some background information on the two wildlife professionals who wrote the MassWildlife article. John J. Scanlon is the Habitat Program Officer at MassWildlife’s Field Headquarters in Westborough. Brian Hawthorne, program coordinator for MassWildlife, works in the MassWildlife Western District office in Dalton. Both have distinguished themselves and are respected far beyond national borders for their work. I urge everyone to read this article again. Local libraries usually subscribe to MassWildlife (if not, you can give it to them!). The question of carbon storage is complex and is not being solved. Massachusetts has been recognized across the country for its forward-looking and visionary work, and is a role model for the states to follow.