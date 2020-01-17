Athol Daily News - # 4 UConn breaks loose late in the first half, beating UCF 59-52

Published: 1/16/2020 9:10:32 PM

ORLANDO, Florida – Megan Walker scored 19 points and Crystal Dangerfield sparked a big rally in the first half. Connecticut won 59:52 against Central Florida on Thursday evening.

It was only the second single-digit win for the Huskies (15-1, 6-0 American Athletic Conference) since joining the AAC for the 2013-14 season. Since UConn left the Big East, UConn has stood at 126-0 in conference games, including tournaments.

Dangerfield ended with 13 points, five assists and three steals, and Olivia Nelson-Odala had nine points and 12 rebounds.

Kay Kay Wright, who got UCF up to speed with 18 points, led a rally in the second half that brought the Golden Knights back into play.

The UCF zone caused problems for UConn at the start of the game and caused two gun clock violations at the end of the first quarter. UConn shot 35% in the first half and 38.5% for the game.

However, Dangerfield’s two free throws of 7:24 in the second quarter started a 16-0 run to end the half.

Three free throws from Brittney Smith and Massey Kaba increased UCF’s lead (9-6, 1-2) to 16-13 at the beginning of the second quarter, but the Knights scored no more hits until Diamond Battles turned 8 layup turnover converted: 24 left in the third quarter.