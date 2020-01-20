Athol Daily News - 2019 champion Djokovic is aiming for the 5th post-30 slam title in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia – The secret to Novak Djokovic’s success after 30 years? Not his return to the best tennis player. Or his body-hugging dishes. Or even its basic consistency or its coupling gene.

No, please explain to Djokovic how well he plays at this age. The defending champion of the Australian Open points to a quality that he shares with rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

“Roger also talked about it, Rafa too, the age is only a number. It’s not just a cliché, it’s really something that the three of us have in common. It’s really the way we approach careers and everyday life, ”said Djokovic during a press conference before the first Grand Slam tournament of the year started on Monday (Sunday EST).

“I think we have found a way, a formula to harmonize private (and professional) life. This way we are able to survive at the highest level after many years, still be motivated, still be mentally fresh and of course physically prepared and fit to compete against young players in the best-of-five set. “

The 32-year-old Djokovic has had four major titles since he was 30, the same number as Federer. Only one man has won more in this phase of his career in the professional era: Nadal, 33, has five such championships.

Of course, they also occupy the first three places in the history of men’s individual trophies at Majors. Federer leads at 20, one ahead of Nadal.

Djokovic has quickly climbed to 16, including a record seven at Melbourne Park by securing four of the last six places.

“I have the impression that my career took several years. I think every sequence had different circumstances in life, in different situations that made me the person and the player that I am today. I just had to adapt to these new circumstances and develop, somehow get stronger and find meaning and motivation in each of these phases, ”said Djokovic in paragraphs, as he often does.

“I mean, I am a completely different person and have a completely different life today than I did five years ago. I am the father of two children. Obviously things are no longer the way they were 5 or 10 years ago. I know that« he said. “But that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s better or worse. It’s just different. ‘

Another factor that initially seemed like a burden, but Djokovic now calls inspiration and motivation, is the thrust that he has to improve by the need to compete with Federer and Nadal in an era.

Djokovic is second in Australia – one place behind Nadal, one place in front of Federer – and is scheduled for the last game in the Rod Laver Arena on day 1, playing 37th at night against Jan-Lennard Struff.

Federer, Serena Williams and 2019 champion Naomi Osaka play at this stadium during the day while Ash Barty, who will try to become the first Australian woman in 40 years to win the country’s major, plays in front of Djokovic at night.

The highly anticipated competition on the opening day is scheduled for the Margaret Court Arena: seven-time main champion Venus Williams (39) against Coco Gauff (15) won the matchup in the first round at Wimbledon last year.

The tennis world is waiting for a young man to take a step forward and win a big championship. Since 2014 there has been no bigger winner under the age of 30.

“Well, they’re getting closer and closer. That is obvious,” said Djokovic, mentioning 23-year-old Daniil Medvedev (runner-up at the US Open last year at Nadal), 26-year-old Dominic Thiem (two runner-up at the French Open at Nadal) and 21-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas (a semi-finalist at the Australian Open a year ago).

“They are very, very close. They are literally a sentence away,” added Djokovic. “On a certain day, in the very near future, I think that can happen. It will happen. It is inevitable. What are you missing? I don’t think they’re missing too much to be honest. ‘