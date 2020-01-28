Athol Daily News - 13-year-old Gianna Bryant would leave a legacy in basketball

You had next.

Her name was Gianna Maria Onore Bryant. The world knows her now and forever as Gigi. Her father, Kobe Bryant, called her Mambacita. He was Mamba, of course, and she would be the female version of him. She would play in Connecticut and go to the WNBA. That was the plan.

Over the years, the world has watched her grow from a baby in her father’s arms to a small child who is trying to present his finals MVP trophy to his companion at WNBA, college and NBA games across the country watched every detail on the square as he always did.

“Gigi has really become a special player,” said Russ Davis, the women’s basketball coach at Vanguard University in Southern California and someone who has come close to Bryant in recent years. “It is difficult to predict her future, but with the way she improved and how she understood the game, she would have a bright future.”

Gigi was 13 years old. She was one of the nine people, including her father, who rode the helicopter on a hill in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning when the group headed to a basketball tournament where they were supposed to be playing. The helicopter went up in flames. All nine, including two of their teammates, died, officials said.

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant had four daughters. Gigi was the baller of the group. She would carry the Bryant name on in basketball. Few things in life made Bryant happier than this realization.

“I’m trying to watch as much film as possible,” Gigi said in an interview with CBS partner KLAS in Las Vegas in 2019 when she and her father attended the WNBA kick-off at Las Vegas Aces. “More information, more inspiration.”

She even sounded like her father.

The film study worked. Likewise, the five, six or seven times a week workouts that Bryant organized for Gigi and her teammates on the team he coached. They ran the triangle offense with which Bryant had so much success throughout his career. Adult men, professionals, the best players in the world fought with the triangle. Bryant had teenage girls who found out.

“He never screamed or anything,” said Davis. “You just listened to him.”

Earlier this month, Bryant released a short video clip of Gigi in a game. The sequence: dribble, go to the corner, stand up, wait for the ball to come back, catch, do footwork, shoot the fadeaway.

The inexorable extinction of her father.

You scored. Naturally.

“Gigi gets better every day,” wrote her father.

Bryant and Gigi went to a UConn home game against Houston last March. Bryant was wearing a UConn shirt – just like Gigi – and told SNY during an in-game interview that he was thrilled that one of his daughters wanted to join in his sneakers and start the family basketball business.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s pretty cool,” said Bryant. “She started playing soccer, which I love. But she came to me about a year and a half ago and said, “Can you teach me the game?” I said, “Sure.” We started to work a bit, and then it became a real passion of hers. It is wonderful. “

Many of Gigi’s favorite players had UConn connections, like Katie Lou Samuelson – she had played for Davis, which led to the first connection between him and Bryant – and Gabby Williams.

“From what I saw,” Williams said on Monday, “she would be much better than me.”

Williams was devastated when Gigi told her she was her favorite player. She would play FaceTime with the Bryants before the games, give Gigi her Chicago Sky uniforms, even practice with Gigi and her teammates, and was amazed at how hard she had to play against them.

“She had the right mentality, so confident, relentless, so mean and aggressive,” said Williams. “And then she left the square with the biggest, sweetest smile on her face. But my favorite part of her was just to see how much she loved the game and loved learning.

“It is intimidating to follow in these footsteps,” added Williams, “but she really accepted it.”

UConn loyalty made all sense of the world. Bryant played in Los Angeles, but he was a Philadelphia guy. Geno Auriemma, UConn coach, was heartbroken by the news of crash Sunday. UConn has been the gold standard in college game for women for a generation. Bryant identified with this quality.

Jewell Loyd from the Seattle Storm of the WNBA knew a lot about Gigi. Loyd sponsors an AAU team in Seattle. They played against Bryant’s team and over the years Loyd and Bryant had a very special, very close relationship. They saw themselves as family.

Your description of Gigi? “Great,” said Loyd.

“When I was training with Kobe, most children their age were on the tablet,” said Loyd. “She stayed silent and watched the whole time. I did not say anything. She studied basketball. If that doesn’t say Kobe, I don’t know what. “

Even NBA players were impressed. Trae Young from Atlanta couldn’t believe it when Bryant told him that Gigi was a big fan of his and tried to emulate parts of his game. So Young Sunday paid tribute by opening a Hawks game in a # 8 jersey before returning to its usual # 11.

Young then remembered some of his last conversations with Bryant.

“He said how proud he was of me and how he wanted me to continue being a role model for adult children for Gigi,” said Young.

There were similarities in the way father and daughter looked – especially the dark, piercing eyes – but Loyd also saw similarities in the way father and daughter played the game. Both, she said, were methodical. Both were ready to overtake their opponents. Gigi knew who her father was and that meant that there would be a lot of eyeballs on her, that comparisons between her and her father would be inevitable on the court.

Gigi didn’t care.

She wanted to be like dad.

“This is his legacy,” said Loyd.

This is now Gigi’s legacy.