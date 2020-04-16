Athletics in New Mexico – Thirty Aggies to appear on Winter 2019 Academic All-WAC list

Student-athletes in indoor athletics, swimming and diving and women’s basketball awarded
Full WAC release
Denver, Colo. – On Thursday morning, released by the Western Athletes Conference, 30 student-athletes from NM State received the Winter 2019 Academic All-WAC Award as a result of their efforts in class and over the game.
In total, 291 student-athletes from the league’s men’s basketball, women’s basketball, indoor athletics and women’s, women’s indoor track and field, men’s swimming and diving, and women’s swimming and diving teams received All-WAC academic honors.
To be honored, a student-athlete must complete at least one academic year, have a GPA of at least 3.2, and participate in at least 50 percent of team competitions.
The Aggies Swimming and Divers team held 16 academic All-WAC selections, and there were 12 student-athletes on the indoor track and field list. Women’s basketball has made the list with two players on the academic All-WAC list.
Internal track and field
Anisa Burchiaga
Jess Dominguez
Corinne Hanson
Andy Harrelson
Emily Hernandez
Elana Kresl
Elizabeth Mendoza
Bristol O’Connor
Kylie Pollard
Leah Salazar
Brooke Wallace
Turn Watkins
Swimming and diving
Lillian Araujo
Mackenzie Baird
Olivia Bender
Kayla Gerhart
Catherine Harston
Lauren Hemburrow
Anabel Ivanov
Alix Knagg
Neza Kocijan
Grace Laporte
Lindsey Muiznieks
Reagan Nentwich
Ayram Oliva-Aun
Ashley Reynolds
Makena Sutherland
Sina Wegel
Basketball
Tayelin Grays
Adriana Henderson
++ NM State ++
Print the Friendly version