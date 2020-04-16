Athletics in New Mexico – Thirty Aggies to appear on Winter 2019 Academic All-WAC list

Student-athletes in indoor athletics, swimming and diving and women’s basketball awarded

Denver, Colo. – On Thursday morning, released by the Western Athletes Conference, 30 student-athletes from NM State received the Winter 2019 Academic All-WAC Award as a result of their efforts in class and over the game.

In total, 291 student-athletes from the league’s men’s basketball, women’s basketball, indoor athletics and women’s, women’s indoor track and field, men’s swimming and diving, and women’s swimming and diving teams received All-WAC academic honors.

To be honored, a student-athlete must complete at least one academic year, have a GPA of at least 3.2, and participate in at least 50 percent of team competitions.

The Aggies Swimming and Divers team held 16 academic All-WAC selections, and there were 12 student-athletes on the indoor track and field list. Women’s basketball has made the list with two players on the academic All-WAC list.

Internal track and field

Anisa Burchiaga

Jess Dominguez

Corinne Hanson

Andy Harrelson

Emily Hernandez

Elana Kresl

Elizabeth Mendoza

Bristol O’Connor

Kylie Pollard

Leah Salazar

Brooke Wallace

Turn Watkins

Swimming and diving

Lillian Araujo

Mackenzie Baird

Olivia Bender

Kayla Gerhart

Catherine Harston

Lauren Hemburrow

Anabel Ivanov

Alix Knagg

Neza Kocijan

Grace Laporte

Lindsey Muiznieks

Reagan Nentwich

Ayram Oliva-Aun

Ashley Reynolds

Makena Sutherland

Sina Wegel

Basketball

Tayelin Grays

Adriana Henderson

