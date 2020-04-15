Athletics in New Mexico – @NMStateWBB 2020-21 signed three

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The New Mexico state women’s basketball team added three transfers on Wednesday, head coach Brooke Atkinson said Wednesday. Transferred to two junior colleges in NM State, Jade Bradley and Teisha Smith and graduate Deja Terrell.

Bradley played for the 2019-20 season at McLennan Public College in Waco, Texas. Residents of Dallas, Texas (16.2) led the group by 46.5 percent from the floor and 36.8 percent from the third. Decent scorer Bradley scored 26 double goals last season. He also received honorary diplomas from the First Team All-Conference and All Academic Conferences.

“Jade is a bigger guard, he comes to the wheel, shoots three and plays with a chip on his shoulder,” Atkinson said. “It will have a positive impact on the development of our community culture.”

Smith, from Baltimore, was also the top scorer, averaging 15.4 points in Angelina College games. 5-8 guards shot 37.4 percent and 74.2 percent from the free throw line. He has scored 20 or more points six times in the past season, 26 times higher in his career. Smith was named First Team All-Metro three times in high school and was a Baltimore Sunshine Player in 2016. In 2016, he was a member of the USA Today First Team and a McDonald’s All-American nominee.

“Teisha is a multi-generational child and has a competitive spirit and the ability to make great performances,” Atkinson said. “He has started scratching the surface of his new opportunities and we hope he will thrive here.”

Terrell, a graduate transfer, played in North Texas in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. Before coming to Denton, Terrell was the most famous player in high school. He was ranked 19th in Texas and was an all-American candidate at McDonald’s High School. The 6-1 forward was the 2017 All-District Offensive MVP and All-Region honoree.

“Deja is a 4/5 versatile engine, he plays with a very high engine and brings endless toughness to his team and the basketball court,” Atkinson said.

NM State is aiming to win its sixth WAC championship in the 2020-21 season in seven years.

