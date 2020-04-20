LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Taylor Jackson, diving coach Miranda King, has been transferred to Seton Hall Hall, New Mexico.

“I am delighted to announce the dedication and signing of Senior Taylor Jackson. After three years at Seton Hall University in New Jersey, it has brought great strength to our team and it has started. Connecting with our current divers and divers. I join our divers program. I’m happy to have added my senior classmate and I think he will be the best leader in our program. “

Jackson competed at Seton Hall from 2017-20 and made an impressive career there. He defeated the two-week-old East Athlete and won the 2018 Big East Championship in the 3-meter dash. A resident of Thornton, Colon State, he also holds the record for Seton Hall in the sixth and 11th jump events.

A 5-2 degree is a degree in journalism that is on the dean’s list at Seton Hall. He teamed up with Italia Aranzabal to put together a freshman campaign, set a school record, traveled to NCAA swimming zones and competed in the Mexican Olympics.

++ NM State ++