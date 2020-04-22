Athletics in New Mexico – former @NMStateSoftball player and S&J Tiffany Outrey, Nursing Internship

Chicago – As the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts daily life around the world, I would like to highlight the efforts of NM State Atletics former NM State softball player Tiffany Autri, who is currently practicing as a nurse fighting the pandemic front.

1. Where do you usually live and why did you decide to go to Chicago?

I moved to Las Cruz in southeastern Texas in 2006 to participate in an athletic / academic scholarship to New Mexico. I have been living in Las Cruz since 2006 and now it is called my home. She currently works as a front-line nurse in the fight against COVID-19 in Chicago. I volunteered and was assigned to Chicago because of the lack of staff and the steady growth of Covid-19.

2. What is your title?

I am a trained nurse who focuses on family medicine. I worked in the cardiology and resuscitation departments before practicing family medicine. I have my own personal experience, Elite Dermatology and COVID-19 opened briefly before the hit. After graduating from family medicine, I completed a clinical dermatology residency in Kansas.

3. What kind of work do you do?

I work with BRAND and the National Guard as a nurse to diagnose, treat, and manage only patients with COVID-19. We are working tirelessly to make it spread to one of the highest points in the United States.

4. What did you study in New Mexico?

I have 4 degrees in NM state. I did my first education, playing softball in New Mexico in 2010 with a Bachelor of Public Health. After finishing my career in softball, I continued my education in medicine. I graduated in 2013 with an accelerated dual degree program with a bachelor’s degree in medicine and a master’s degree in medical finance. After working at the Mountain View Regional Medical Center, I learned that I wanted to help my patients. I decided to further improve my knowledge to do so in a different way. I graduated in 2018 with a doctorate in nursing practice with a focus on family medicine.

5. Do you want to say something to the people of Las Cruces / Aggie Nation?

Aggies & Las Cruces to my countryman – Be light in the dark. Spread kindness and compassion wherever you are. A time to lift each other up and help each other. If we carry light in this darkness, we will be stronger and closer than before, until we know it. It is important that we stay away from each other and remain faithful without fear. We will stand up and win together.

NM State Athletics would like to thank all the medical staff and important staff for their health and safety during this pandemic.