Athletic authorities must settle again with Racing Tech

On October 12, 2019, Eliud Kipchoge crossed under a pink finishing arch decorated with the time 1:59:40. He had just become the first person to run a marathon within two hours.

This performance was celebrated all over the world for a few hours, unthinkable. Then the question came: what was the matter with his beautiful sneakers? Kipchoge wore Nike Vaporfly Alphas, a shoe designed specifically for him, as part of Nike’s long-standing attempt to break the two-hour barrier. This was the bespoke version of the Nike Vaporfly Next%, a shoe that was introduced in 2017 and has been haunted by controversy and fantastic sales since then.

Nike claims that Vaporflys makes people run faster and longer. They have published a study to prove it. World Athletics, the governing body of track and field, will be the ultimate judge. Since the release of the shoes, they have assessed whether the shoes offer an unfair advantage. They promised a verdict – whether or not the shoes were banned from the competition – towards the end of this month.

The question is difficult for them, and they have had to deal with before. The last time World Athletics made a controversial decision about a potentially performance-enhancing ‘technical help’, they caused international commotion and were overturned by the Court of Sport Arbitration. This was in 2008, when they tried to ban Oscar Pistorius (who is now in prison after being found guilty of murdering his girlfriend) to run artificial legs at the regular Olympics with his Flex-Foot Cheetah. The “Bionic Olympian” caused a headache for World Athletics. The past tells us that the Nike Vaporfly certainly does the same.

Calls to ban Vaporflys, from editorials in the British Journal of Sports Medicine to Instagram messages from record athletes, claim that these soles, made of patented foam around a carbon fiber plate, are springs. World Athletics has a rule that specifically prohibits the use of technical devices that contain “springs” (rule number 144.2 (c)). Or at least in 2008. The latest addition to their rulebook, released in November 2019, has a more general formulation against technology that offers an advantage. This rule was quickly implemented after Pistorius, who had then crushed Paralympic sprint records, made his goal of running in the regular Olympic Games public.

World Athletics (then called the IAAF) acted in the belief that “rotating blades,” specially designed for fast running, could perform better than regular legs. “We cannot accept anything that offers benefits,” their development director Elio Locatelli told the New York Times in 2007. “The following is another device that people can use to fly with something on their back.” George Dvosrky, board member of the Institute of Ethics and Emerging Technologies, suggested that athletes “could do something so radical if their healthy natural limbs were replaced by artificial limbs … Is it self-mutilation,” he asked, “if you’re a get a better limb? “

These ideas were based on the science fiction that The Six Million Dollar Man can become real reality. In the 1970s, Lee Majors’ character had survived a plane crash that had taken three of his limbs and damaged his spine. As the opening titles boasted: ‘We can rebuild it. We have the technology. … Better than before. Better, stronger, faster. “

Pistorius seemed to be the embodiment of this dream. A slim, muscular torso that is moved along a racetrack by two minimalist metal cheetah legs. Could he be anything but a Cyborg? How could a runner with two human legs next to him stand a chance?

Later in 2007, the IAAF decided to prove this theory. They invited Pistorius for three days of testing in Germany. Months later they explained their results. Cheetahs with flexible feet were indeed feathers. They offered an advantage and Pistorius could not use them to compete with athletes they did not use. Pistorius could not participate in the Olympic Games.

