Athletes participating in this year's Olympic Games will sleep on cardboard beds

Watch out for the Tokyo Olympic athletes, especially the older ones.

The bed frames for this year’s athletes’ village will be made of cardboard. Robust cardboard.

“These beds can support up to 200 kilograms,” said Takashi Kitajima, general manager of the athletes’ village, during an interview with an interpreter.

It’s about 440 pounds, and no Olympic athlete weighs that much.

“They’re stronger than wooden beds,” added Kitajima.

He also took into account the possibility of a wild chamber celebration after, say, a gold medal.

“Of course, the wood and the cardboard would each break if you jump on it,” he said.

The single bed frames will be recycled into paper products after the games. The components of the mattress – the mattresses are not made of cardboard – will be recycled into plastic products.

The mattress is divided into three separate sections and the firmness of each can be adjusted.

The idea was to use equipment that could be redone after the Olympic and Paralympic Games. But the cardboard frames and supports should give the pieces a spartan look.

The organizers showed the beds and some other furniture Thursday at their headquarters. The entire Athletes’ Village complex will be completed in June. The Olympic Games will open on July 24, followed by the Paralympic Games on August 25.

“The organizing committee was thinking about recyclable items, and the bed was one of the ideas,” said Kitajima, thanking local Olympic sponsor Airweave Inc. for the execution.

Organizers say it is the first time that the athletes’ village beds and bedding are made from renewable materials.

The athletes’ village under construction next to Tokyo Bay will include 18,000 beds for the Olympic Games and will consist of 21 apartment towers. Even more construction work is planned in the coming years.

The real estate announcements indicate that the units will be sold subsequently, or rented, with selling prices starting at around 54 million yen – or about $ 500,000 – and amounting to three or four times more. Some fear that apartments will flood the market, which could affect property values.

The accommodation will be sold by various real estate companies. Ads suggest that many units will be slightly larger than a typical apartment in Tokyo, which measures approximately 60 to 70 square meters – or 650 to 750 square feet.

