ATC looks east while the sun continues to reach into the summer schedule

“I’m not going to use the word climate change, but we have to take these changing weather patterns into account when programming,” ATC race director James Heddo told the Herald.

“We had to postpone the Warwick Farm Meeting two years in a row when it was scheduled for a similar season.

“If you had gone back five years ago, you wouldn’t even have thought of postponing meetings.

“Nowadays, the welfare of horses is justifiably more important.

“If you’re planning for the future, you have to consider all of these things. More races in Randwick are an option, while you also have Canterbury under light.”

While there is an appreciation for the need to reschedule a second meeting in five weeks because of the rising heat, trainers and owners are also unhappy with their horses targeting races on specific routes.

Several Warwick Farm coaches said their runners lost an edge when the races were moved to the larger Randwick track, while coach Gerald Ryan found that the temptation to test standout on the expressway piles this week was because it was in his Rosehill back yard.

In the meantime, Ramdhani announced that Randwick could handle the heat and additional reviews, but it’s more of a concern to prepare Warwick Farm for next Saturday.

The Ramdhani team has already discussed how much water needs to be pumped into the track as the rain is expected to fall for most of the next week, including up to 40mm on Thursday.

Warwick Farm will host the $ 2 million Inglis Millennium for two-year-olds, led by Golden Slipper’s favorite, Cellsabeel.

“They predict rain later in the week, I don’t know how much rain they’ll get, but we’ll look at how much irrigation we need now while it’s hot, then we have to stop until we see what the Rain actually does, ”said Ramdhani.

The water restrictions in NSW do not affect the ATC, as Randwick relies on drilling water, Rosehill, and Warwick Farm that use recycled water and Canterbury, and use a combination of harvested rainwater and city water.

