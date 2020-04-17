At work with Steve Schnur, who decides the music for your video games

At work is a weekly Rolling Stone series exploring how decision makers in the fast-paced music industry spend their hectic days – as well as the emerging ideas they want to explore, what advice they would give newcomers to the industry, and more again. Read the previous interviews here.

Steve Schnur is one of the most prolific executives in the music industry, even if he does not work in a music company. Schnur – who is the global executive of the video game company and the president of music for Electronic Arts – oversees a single department that produces compositions and scores for various EA games, including several “Star Wars” titles, in addition to managing two of the most listened to playlists in the world: the video game soundtracks Madden and FIFA. He worked for Arista and other record labels before coming to EA’s creative playground, where he has spent the past 19 years.

“I was in the record industry for years. I had to leave the record industry to get into the music world, ”he says. “The concept of creating through games was born out of my experience and my frustration at being an A&R guy. We would find someone we thought could change someone’s life, and a radio guy decided not to play him. These walls were very frustrating. “

Schnur spoke with Rolling Stone from his home in Nashville, where he finds himself in the current crisis, about the vagaries of his role, his work with artists like Lizzo and Kendrick Lamar, and the very promising future that he sees for the music industry in video games.

How do you start your day? What time do you wake up?

The beauty of having a rescue dog is that I don’t need to set an alarm – it’s a constant wake up call at 6 a.m. It is at 6 a.m., whether in Nashville or Los Angeles. In a way, she understands the time change. So I take the dog out, I feed it, and then I’m pretty serious about a healthy morning starting with meditation, hot water with lemon. I prepare a shake every morning with barley grass, kale, bananas, blueberries and coriander. The peloton is my morning ritual.

By the time this is done, I get calls very early. I work daily with studios in Stockholm, Helsinki and London. By the time I get to the office or Nashville, the studio, I have hours behind me. I am not a cafe – I have enough energy for four people alone, so the cafe is not my friend.

Explain to us what a typical day looks like.

My days are always unpredictable. I can work on a score for a game, I can speak to a multitude of composers to find out who this composer will set the tone for the franchise. I can speak to Hans Zimmer or Michael Giacchino.

It can be in the studio producing scores in Nashville or London or talking to all kinds of artists, like Lizzo who made a song in Simlish for us three years ago, before anyone knew who she was. Or I can be with Billie Eilish. There is no gender. There are simply excellent new generation musicians that we contact and try to make sure they know that if we want to be in touch with them, we have them close to us and we are dear.

How has leaving the inner circle of the music industry changed your job?

I never had to sell it to EA. They trusted me. I am fortunate to work for people to allow the creation of real estate in any of these games, be it Madden, FIFA or NHL, or Star Wars, Battlefield or Mass Effect. Music is an integral part of these games. They gave us real estate to build a unique cultural environment. We are obsessed with what will change people’s lives, musically speaking.

We used to say that we wanted to influence culture, and I’m proud to say that we are now part of culture. I don’t know yet if all adults get it, but players do, and it’s a lot of people. And the musicians do it. From day one, I wanted this to be the case: you would be playing your game and your parents were yelling, “Turn that damn music down.” I wanted it from day one, and I think that’s where we are now.

“The reason I entered A&R in the first place was because I wanted to see an artist go from 50 people to 500 to 5,000 thanks to our efforts. And we can do it now. We can put them in front of millions of people instantly. “

Soundtracks are an important part of the FIFA and Madden games. What it was like to do their?

All I knew at the time, when I started, was what I didn’t want to do – it was, like [real] NFL or football. We would simply be queen and “we are the champions” every year. What I wanted was a musical discovery. We didn’t want to be limited by what some companies told us to test well.

One rule for me and for the team is that we are never allowed to listen to the radio. I don’t want us to be influenced. I want us to be influenced by our own gut. What we discover every day, we share. I am proud of the fact that football and soccer sound very different today than they did 15 years ago. The leagues recognize that most fans discover the sport through the virtual experience – via FIFA or Madden. And the sound is not AC / DC. It’s not the Queen or God forbid Gary Glitter. The sound is Denzel Curry, DaBaby, Anderson .Paak. It’s the sound of the next generation of sports fans, and it’s the sound of the game.

The reason I entered A&R in the first place is because I wanted to see an artist go from 50 people to 500 to 5,000 thanks to our efforts. And we can do it now. We can put them in front of millions of people instantly. I have surrounded myself with people who look at music in the same way. We are there very early. We were there early on Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, for Kings of Leon. We are constantly talking about the aftermath. Players turn to us every year to discover new music to change their lives.

I constantly meet people where they can name a song and the year of the game they discovered it from. The way it happened – frankly, was that the musicians were players themselves. They knew that they and their fans on the road were playing games.

How do you find new music when the radio is out of range?

I love this question. I know it’s a cliché – my team and I have been together for 18 years, we travel the earth, we have a global network, it is constantly growing and evolving. We are looking at trends, what is happening with certain genres. We follow the groups religiously. They don’t know we are following them, but we are. I am not interested in knowing if a group has 70 million against seven streams at the start. I want to know if this artist moves us. If this group can translate into being a global artist.

We do not locate games. We, to this day, have musical meetings where we listen like fans. We are hard on each other. We are fighting in the greatest sense of the word. It’s like bringing people who love music to a room and trying to convince everyone that they’re the best band in the future. The most difficult part is to reduce it. We will have to reduce it to the 50 that enter FIFA.

You have brought a lot of artists that you have presented in games. Do you have a white whale? An artist or a song you’ve been chasing for years that you haven’t started playing?

The ones I thought were the hardest – like Radiohead and Jack White – actually happen to us. One of our most viewed trailers on YouTube was for Battlefield 1 with Seven Nation Army. Jack White is known for not wanting a license, and it ended up being a huge success, and thank God because he is literally my neighbor in Nashville. We have worked with Jay-Z and many massive global artists who don’t hold back when it comes to understanding the value, the relationship and the care we take in being in one of our games. I can’t think of many of those who said no, because I think our reputation leads us to really give ourselves a shit.

Years ago we were working on Lord of the Rings games, and I wanted Jimmy Page for that. I wanted to license a ton of Zeppelin songs. It was one of my crazy 22 hours. ideas. Unlike Billie Eilish, Lizzo or Anderson .Paak, I didn’t have Jimmy Page’s number in my pocket. I reached out. The only thing that couldn’t get us there was the fact at the time, their team, their lawyers, simply didn’t understand at the time that a score they wrote would not be not even heard twice in the same way because of the interactive component. They didn’t understand that I couldn’t give them all the possibilities of what the score would look like because there were endless possibilities. Someday I’ll probably run into Jimmy Page and tell him it’s one of my biggest regrets – because I think if I sat down with him and Robert Plant, they would have immediately said “damn it” .

We are currently witnessing such a marriage of music and video games. How do you see this continuing in the years to come?

I have been working in this field for a long time, before the Guitar Hero or the Rock Band. I believe the lines will continue to fade. As we move towards cloud gaming, emerging from the download era, we hope that labels and publishers will see the light as artists have done, and that we can untie the relationship between a packaged good and move on. to a 24/7 musical experience. I think we’re going to blur the lines between the group you play Madden with and the group you share music with. The social depth of discovery and play will only increase. Technology – that’s what brought me to my record world: it’s always been the evolution of the music world. As I am in a technology company, I see it every day. The only thing that limits us is the people who don’t understand and don’t like change, but we have to gravitate where music or games go.

What are some of your hobbies when you’re not on the clock?

I don’t do things like play golf. I like cooking. I love history and reading. I’m a songwriter, I love writing songs. Where it all comes from is collaboration. Whether it’s working on a game and working with musicians or working with songwriters to create a song, it’s a collaborative process. Here is who I am.