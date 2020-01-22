At what age are we the poorest or happiest?

Let’s face it, a few days are good. Some are great. Oh and then there are those days when we wonder why we got out of bed in the first place. We all have them. We have days, weeks, months and even years.

So at what age are we most miserable and why? It turns out that middle age is difficult for many of us. According to a study from Dartmouth, they looked at data from around eight million Americans to find out.

It turns out that is when we hit 47.2. The most miserable time in our life. Why this? It looks like we’re realizing that we may not be able to achieve our big goals in life. I never managed to become the first woman in major league baseball. I guess I realized that would not happen years ago … but it will make me even more miserable next year.

I know it’s not a surprise, but we’re happy at 18 and then it goes down. We are becoming more and more miserable about our 20s, 30s and even our 40s. Then we hit that low at 47.2.

The good news is that we will be happier then. Just know that when you finally make it to 70, you’re luckily like an 18 year old. You start looking at your life and think, “Hey, I may not have made it into baseball … but I have a good career and family.” How to put things in perspective. You will be thankful for the things you have and your happiness will turn around again.