At the WMG Pre-Grammys Bash, the stars line up for Lizzo's headliner set

What a difference a year makes.

Lizzo was an aspiring new artist on Atlantic’s list at the Warner Music Group’s Grammy Bash last year. But in this round, the superstar was at the top of the party, and celebrities like Naomi Campbell, Big Freedia, Wiz Khalifa, Rob Gronkowski, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were waiting for the “Good as Hell” singer to take the stage in Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday. Guests could smell Khalifa from a mile away when he entered smoking marijuana.

The nightlife connoisseur and photographer Jeremy Kost, known for his Polaroids male model Derrières, even wiped the lens for the occasion. “I never bring my camera to such events. It’s like a one time thing. I’m not leaving this place, ”said a dizzying meal as he stood in front and in the middle of the stage.

The Nigerian musician Burna Boy opened for the singer, and Tom Corson, Warner’s chief, was whistled at the performance. Lizzo jumped to the event after performing Lot at Spotify’s pre-grammy bash in West Hollywood. She thanked Warner for the work that had gone into her sudden ascent. “[I’m grateful for how hard you work and how hard you pray and how much you brought this music to life to save the goddamn day. So, thank you very much.”

DJ Kiss made music.